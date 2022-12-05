ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)

 4 days ago

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a two-vehicle crash on Sunday.

The accident occurred at 2100 West FM 1626 at 1:17 p.m.

According to the officials, two vehicles had crashed in a rollover collision.

ATCEMS, STAR Flight, and the Austin Fire Department reported to the scene of the accident.

ATCEMS medics performed CPR on one of the victims, a child, who was then rushed to Dell Children's Medical Center with critical and life-threatening injuries.

STAR Flight took the second victim, an adult, to South Austin Medical Center with significant injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed.

The crash is still being investigated by the authorities.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.
There are no other details available at this time.

December 5, 2022

Source: CBS Austin News

