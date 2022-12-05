The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to a conservationist friend who died while flying over Kenya’s largest national park.William described Mark Jenkins as someone who had “dedicated his life” to protecting wildlife in East Africa.He said Mr Jenkins had been killed alongside his son Peter as they flew over Tsavo National Park on an aerial patrol.Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National Park while conducting an aerial patrol.— The Prince and Princess of Wales...

