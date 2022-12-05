Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says Twitter will start showing users how many people have seen their tweets — and got Jack Dorsey's approval
Elon Musk tweeted that a view count would appear on tweets "just like videos," and Jack Dorsey agreed that it's a "much better metric."
From an industrial-sized pizza oven to a statue of the Twitter bird, here are all the weird things you can buy from Elon Musk's Twitter fire sale
Nearly 250 items from Twitter's San Francisco office will be auctioned off starting January 23, 2023 on the site BidSpotters.
Elon Musk to turn Twitter into payment platform for dogecoin and crypto OLD
Elon Musk has filed for Twitter to become a money service business, meaning that the platform could send currency back and forth - including dogecoin and other crypto.The filing, which has been sent to the US Treasury Department Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), was submitted on 4 November, with the application stating that Twitter plans to conduct money services in the United States and several of its international territories.Yep, Twitter Payments LLC registered with FinCEN a few days ago as a money transmitter. You can verify its registration on FinCEN's search page: https://t.co/cKJ9rCpd2F pic.twitter.com/7zo8tWDdmq— John Paul Koning (@jp_koning) November...
NEWSBTC
Data Suggests Ethereum Layer-2 Tokens May Experience Explosive Upside
While the Ethereum network and its users continue to suffer from the high fees of the layer-1 blockchain, various layer-2 (L2) solutions are stepping into the spotlight to solve the problem. As analyst Miles Deutscher explained, citing data from Dune Analytics, layer-2 scaling solutions saw monumental growth in 2022. “I...
CoinDesk
Polygon Studios CEO: Our Company Is a ‘Funnel’ for Big Brand Partnerships
Polygon Studios, a subsidiary of the India-based blockchain creator, is a “funnel” for consumer-facing brands that want to jump into Web3, according to the media production company’s CEO, Ryan Wyatt. Wyatt, previously head of gaming at YouTube, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Friday the West Hollywood,...
CoinDesk
Apple's New Encryption Policy Is a Huge Boon for Crypto
On Wednesday, Apple Inc. made an announcement that might sound minor: It will now offer end-to-end encryption for most material its users backup on its iCloud storage service. That means only a user with an authorized device will be able to access the contents of their cloud storage, in much the same way only the holder of a private key can control a bitcoin wallet. The new feature will protect photos, notes and other files for users who choose to activate it. Email, calendar and contacts material aren’t included, however, because they need to interact with multiple services. In an announcement that also outlines impressive new high-security messaging features, Apple said encrypted iCloud storage will begin rolling out worldwide in early 2023.
