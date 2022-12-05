ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

idahoednews.org

U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22

As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow PD Update On Investigation Into UI Student Murders

The Moscow Police Department has issued an update on its investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives have ruled out an incident involving Kaylee from...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Local business impacted by fire on Sprague

SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a local business on Sprague Wednesday night that caused significant damage. The property owner told NonStop Local KHQ an office at a used car lot caught fire and a trailer was burned as well. Firefighters have been busy putting out hot...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane murder suspect tries to ski away from police

SPOKANE, Wash. — The murder suspect from Thursday’s fatal shooting tried to ski away from police before he was arrested. SPD says members of the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit helped SPD SWAT members with an aerial device to track the suspect. The suspect tried to escape from custody Friday morning before his arrest. The suspect was taken into custody...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Loud boom shakes Post Falls area, cause under investigation

POST FALLS, Idaho - Residents of the Post Falls area have reported a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. While rumors of an accident of the BNSF railyard and the power plant have proliferated, multiple agencies have confirmed they are false, and no incident has occurred at either location. Northern Lakes Fire District states the glow near the plant that looks like a fire is typical and caused by the lights reflected off rising steam.
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

Man found dead on Highway 2 in Airway Heights may have died from medical emergency

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A man found dead near Highway 2 in Airway Heights on Friday may have died from a pre-existing medical condition, according to police. On Dec. 2, an officer for the Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) was called about a stopped vehicle in the center turn lane of Highway 2. The caller told the officer that a man stepped out of his car and then collapsed on the road.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

1 Dead In Head On Crash North Of Spokane

SPOKANE - At around 4 p.m. Washington State Patrol Troopers were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle crash 10 miles north of Spokane. The first vehicle, a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 17 year old from Spokane Washington was driving South on State Route 395. The second vehicle, a 1999 Subaru Legacy was was driven by 56 year old Paula Leclaire of Colville Washington. In the passenger seat of vehicle 2 was 26 year old Alexander Leclaire also from Colville Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday. Officers arrested 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler, who is suspected of shooting and killing a man at the Cascade Manufactures Home Community on 16th Avenue. SPD arrested Chandler near Highway 195 and 16th Avenue at around 10 a.m. on Friday. Spokane Police were looking for Chandler...
SPOKANE, WA

