(Benson, MN)--An elementary school teacher in west-central Minnesota is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting three young children, and more details have been released by authorities related to the case. They say that a video appears to show Roger Ebnet of Benson acting inappropriately while making three boys below the age of eight-years-old sit between his legs last week. The 59-year-old has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct. The Benson School District placed Ebnet on administrative leave while police investigate the incident.

BENSON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO