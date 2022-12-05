Read full article on original website
kduz.com
Willmar Woman Sentenced to 4 Years in Drug Death
(KWLM/Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was sentenced to 4 years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police...
voiceofalexandria.com
Details emerge concerning charges against Benson school teacher
(Benson, MN)--An elementary school teacher in west-central Minnesota is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting three young children, and more details have been released by authorities related to the case. They say that a video appears to show Roger Ebnet of Benson acting inappropriately while making three boys below the age of eight-years-old sit between his legs last week. The 59-year-old has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct. The Benson School District placed Ebnet on administrative leave while police investigate the incident.
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Deputy Arrests Over a Dozen Suspected Impaired Drivers in November
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies took more than a dozen suspected impaired drivers off the road in November. Deputy Ethan Schwinghammer arrested 18 suspected impaired drivers. The sheriff’s office thanked Deputy Schwinghammer for his “continued dedication to traffic safety” on Stearns...
knsiradio.com
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash between postal vehicle and car near Frazee
(Becker County, MN)--A woman is reportedly injured after a collision with a postal vehicle in Becker County. Minnesota State Patrol says the postal vehicle was crossing Highway 87 at the intersection of 490th Avenue in Spruce Grove Township east of Frazee when it collided with a Nissan. The driver of the Nissan sustained non-life threatening injuries. Two children traveling in the Nissan and the postal vehicle driver weren't hurt.
froggyweb.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
valleynewslive.com
Fatal crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after being hit by a car near Perham. Minnesota State Patrol say the victim was walking in a traffic lane of Round Lake Loop around 6:30 p.m. on December 5 when he was hit by a man driving a Jeep.
knsiradio.com
$35 Million Real Estate Fraud Involves Stearns County Properties
(KNSI) – Matt Onofrio went from being a nurse anesthetist at Mayo Clinic to a famed real estate mogul, supposedly worth $160 million, in under three years. His eye-popping success turned out to be a case of too good to be true, according to the United States Department of Justice. Onofrio was indicted for three instances of bank fraud on November 23rd in U.S. Federal District Court.
willmarradio.com
Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary
(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
voiceofalexandria.com
Longtime KCMT-TV Anchor John Froyd has died
(Alexandria, MN)--Longtime TV Anchor/Broadcaster John Froyd has reportedly passed away. John worked for over forty years in broadcasting in the Midwest. He was an anchorman at KCMT-TV in Alexandria for many years. In 1971, he took a position as the news director and news anchor at KCMT/KNMT in Alexandria. He worked in later years as a news anchor in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Worker suffers serious injury in rooftop fall in rural Minnesota
A worker had to be airlifted to a hospital after suffering a serious leg injury on a rooftop in rural Minnesota. The Atwater Police Department says the incident happened on the roof of a 120-foot tall building on Pleasant Avenue East at 7:35 p.m. Monday. Per police, the employee fell...
voiceofalexandria.com
Obituary- Kenneth W. Steiger, 84
Kenneth W. Steiger, 84 of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, December 7th. A funeral service is at 11 a.m., Monday, December 12th at Alexandria Covenant Church. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Garfield. Visitation is from 4 to7 p.m. on Sunday at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and...
Elk River Man Charged With Solicitation of a Child
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - An Elk River man has been caught in a solicitation of a child sting out of Stearns County. Forty-five-year-old Kyle Barton has been charged with three felonies involving sexual conduct with a child. According to the charges, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human...
thelesabre.com
Sartell Sweethearts – Gavan Schulte and Madden Quinn
“In relationships, the little things are the big things.”. Sartell Sweethearts is an article where a couple from Sartell High School is featured and asked questions about each other to see how well they know each other. The couple featured in this article consists of Gavan Schulte and Madden Quinn.
20 years ago, a student disappeared on campus, revealing a secret double life. What happened to Joshua Guimond?
Joshua Guimond was raised in the tiny town of Maple Lake, Minnesota. He was an only child to his parents, Brian and Lisa, who divorced when he was 12. By age 20, Josh was a 3rd-year political science major at St. John’s University in Collegeville. Josh dreamed of becoming a lawyer and eventually, the president. He was intelligent, ambitious, and driven.
voiceofalexandria.com
The 74th Jingle Bells Telethon is set for this Saturday
(Alexandria, MN)--The 74th Jingle Bells Telethon will be held this Saturday, December 10th, 2022 from 5:00 to 10:00 pm at the Alexandria Area High School in the Performing Arts Center. You can join the telethon live at the high school or the telethon can be viewed on:. Selective TV channel...
