ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tampa Bay in action against Detroit following overtime victory

9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0jXjT7Ot00

Detroit Red Wings (12-7-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (15-8-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Detroit Red Wings after the Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime.

Tampa Bay has a 5-2-0 record in Atlantic Division games and a 15-8-1 record overall. The Lightning have a 7-4-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Detroit is 12-7-5 overall with a 1-3-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Red Wings have a +two scoring differential, with 76 total goals scored and 74 given up.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Red Wings won the previous matchup 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 13 goals and 16 assists for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev has two goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has nine goals and 17 assists for the Red Wings. Filip Hronek has scored six goals and added eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: out (undisclosed), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (hand/wrist), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Phoenix faces Detroit, looks for 5th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (5-15, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (11-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Suns play Detroit. The Suns are 9-1 on their home court. Phoenix ranks ninth in the NBA with...
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Sacramento plays Detroit, seeks 6th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (3-13, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts Detroit aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak. The Kings have gone 5-3 at home. Sacramento averages 120.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game. The...
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy