Man shot at after trying to stop shoplifters in Anderson Co.
Deputies said a man was shot at while pumping gas Friday morning in Anderson County.
Deputies investigating after gunshot victim flags down driver
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a man was sent to the hospital with gunshot injuries on Friday night. Deputies said the victim walked into Highway 123 near Greenville-Pickens Speedway and flagged down a passing driver stating that he’d...
Deputies: Man pumping gas shot at by robbers in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a shooting that took place at a 7/11 early Friday morning. Deputies said three men went into the gas station on Highway 29 around 5 a.m., stole one vape pen and left. A man pumping gas saw what happened and noticed the men had a gun.
Police investigating shooting that injured one in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the scene on Granada Street around 10:14 pm. after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the calf inside his house. Officers treated the man at the scene, and EMS soon took him to Mission hospital for treatment.
1 injured in shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night. Police said they were dispatched around 10:14 p.m. to the 1 block of Granada Street in reference to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his calf inside his residence. He was […]
Spartanburg County sheriff's deputy dies after 'tragic accident'
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate sheriff's office is mourning the loss of a deputy with more than 30 years of law enforcement service. Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges, 60, died Thursday, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page. Specific details about his death were not...
Buncombe Co. Detention officer charged with hit-and-run in nearby area
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a member of their office was recently charged with felony hit-and-run in a nearby County. Deputies said Detention Officer Will Martin was taken into custody Friday night by State Highway Patrol troopers. They added that the incident happened in Yancy County and involved a personal vehicle.
3 charged after reportedly stealing trucks, deputies say
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said three men from Anderson County were recently charged for stealing two trucks from a business in November. On November 23, Deputies said they responded to Pioneer Rural Water District Office on Highway 24 after someone reported that two...
Over 1 pound of Methamphetamine found at Henderson Co. home
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently charged after deputies found nearly two pounds of drugs during a search. Deputies said they recently worked with the North Carolina Probation and Parole to execute a search warrant at a house...
One transported to the hospital after shooting; investigation continues, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a shooting Wednesday night left one person injured. The Asheville Police Department confirms officers were dispatched Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at around 10:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Pisgah View Apartments in west Asheville. Authorities tell News...
Deputies locate 14-year-old who ran away in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have located a 14-year-old who ran away. Deputies said Laila Catoe was last seen Thursday near Colburn Road at around 2:00 p.m wearing a black mid-drift shirt, black ripped jeans and white crocs. They added that she left the area on foot but was possibly picked up by someone in a blue Nissan Pathfinder SUV with mud tires.
Remains of man reported missing in 2018 found by hunter in Macon Co.
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced that the remains of a man reported missing in 2018 were found on forest service land in the northwestern part of Macon County. Deputies said they started investigating on November 23, 2022, when a hunter discovered the...
Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Deputies said Karma Ellenburg was last seen on Howard McGee Road in Anderson. If you or anyone you know has information on where Karma Ellenburg is, please call the ACSO...
Upstate Illegal Gambling Operation
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's office is mourning one of their own. One Upstate cheer team visits the studio to talk about their road to winning big. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Spartanburg County deputy dies weeks after ‘tragic accident’. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. The Spartanburg County...
Woman charged after investigation into fentanyl sales in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman was recenlty charged after deputies reportedly found suspected fentanyl while searching a home in the Mountain Home community. Deputies said on November 30, 2022, crews executed a search warrant at a house on Ferenvilla...
Nine indicted in Oconee Co. ‘Operation Rocket Fuel’ drug bust
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said nine suspects were indicted by a State Grand Jury in the second phase of the ongoing “Operation Rocket Fuel” drug trafficking conspiracy investigation. In May 20, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that 26 people...
Spartanburg Co. deputies looking for 2 after man punches cashier barrier
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they need help identifying two people after an altercation at a store. Surveillance video caught a man punching through a cashier’s Plexiglas barrier. Deputies are looking to identify the man and a woman. Anyone with information is...
Fired Buncombe Co. detention officer under investigation by SBI
A former Buncombe County detention officer is under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Man arrested following welfare check on unlawful weapons charge
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after deputies conducted a welfare check due to a previous domestic violence conviction. Deputies said 59-year-old Larry Gene Griffin was found inside a pickup truck on Playground Road near Yellow Brick Road on Tuesday,...
