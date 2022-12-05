Man accused of shooting into a Greenville Co. home

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been taken into custody Monday morning after deputies said he shot into a Greenville County home.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received reports of someone firing gunshots at 5 a.m. on Mayo Drive.

When deputies arrived on the scene they too heard the shots. SWAT was called in for assistance.

During the investigation, deputies learned a man fired a gun into a person’s house on Crosby Circle.

Because of how many unknowns there were during the investigation, deputies declared a shelter-in-place order for the area.

“We also coordinated with the school district to try to coordinate for the children who were riding the buses, to be picked up elsewhere,” Greenville County Deputy Ryan Flood said.

The man taken into custody has been charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and breach of peace high and aggravated. The man’s identity has not been released.

The following video of the police bringing the man into custody was provided to 7NEWS by a viewer:

Deputies believe the shooting was random and said no one was injured during the shooting.

Deputies say after this incident, it’s especially important that people receive emergency alerts for their households.

Flood said, “This is a prime example of why we encourage people to sign up for code red. It lets them be aware of what’s going on. The people who were registered for that, they got that immediate notification to shelter in place, that there’s a person firing gunshots and we don’t know where it’s coming from, and they were able to take those necessary precautions.”

To sign up for code red alerts in Greenville County, click here .

