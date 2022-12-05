New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker files paperwork to run for third term

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker filed paperwork for his 2023 reelection campaign on Monday.

The Democrat became the city’s 51st mayor in 2020 after defeating former Mayor Toni Harp, the first woman elected to the city’s top political spot. He won a second term in 2021 by defeating Republican John Carlson.

Elicker previously served for four years on the New Haven Board of Alders.

He was joined Monday by his wife, Natalie, for a press conference about the decision.

“It’s just remarkable how much progress we are making in New Haven, and it’s not something that I only hear about from New Haven residents, but people around the state,” he said. “People look at New Haven from around the state with a level of enthusiasm about the direction we’re heading in.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.