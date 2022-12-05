Dear Editor: Not downtown or the isthmus for an Amtrak station. Too dang crowded. It is unrealistic to think that people will not need to park a car before hopping the train, and parking on/near campus or downtown is already a nightmare. The Oscar Mayer or First Street locations would seem to make the most sense, particularly the Oscar Mayer location. There are already some tracks there. There is a large parking lot which would accommodate travelers' cars, and the North Transfer Point is close by for those that don't have cars (i.e. students living in the dorms) but want to catch a train (currently south or east, and eventually north).

8 HOURS AGO