captimes.com
Things to do in Madison: Winter Makers' Market, Holiday Craftacular, Winter Fantasia Reimagined and more
For a few weeks each holiday season, garden store Fitchburg Farms makes space in its massive greenhouse at 1839 County Road MM for area vendors to sell their wares. This year’s Winter Makers’ Market, running daily through Dec. 21, features candles, wood crafts, knitting and more from more than 120 artisans. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Don’t miss the visit from Santa (real beard and all) on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
captimes.com
Taking the cake: Baked Lab expands on Madison's east side
Baker Shawn Bolduc knows that dessert can be intimidating. No one’s born knowing how to make a lattice on top of a pie, or how to pipe flowers onto a cake. The Baked Lab, Bolduc’s three-year-old passion project, is a “judgment-free” space to pick up those skills. This week, that space nearly doubled in size.
captimes.com
Owners of the Musky and Mint Mark to open a fish fry/burger joint
By next summer, the former Lake Edge Seafood Company on Madison’s east side is set to become a fast casual fish fry/ burger joint and small-ish event space, named for chef Sean Pharr’s English bulldog. Hank’s, which could open by late spring, will be an extension of the...
captimes.com
Kids Fund grants aimed at Dane County health issues
Among the 67 grants awarded by The Capital Times' Kids Fund this past year were several aimed at health issues facing young people in the community. Access Community Health received a grant aimed at promoting pediatric care. Affordable Dental Care Outreach was awarded funds to create awareness of how important dental health is. The Catholic Charities Building Bridges program received a grant to provide prevention services to students with mental health needs. Family Service's Children in Trauma program was given a grant to provide therapeutic games, books and assessment tools for traumatized children.
captimes.com
A vision for Voit: 1,500 homes and green space on Madison's east side
The future of 65 acres of Voit Farm on Madison’s east side could include a pedestrian/bike path connecting nearby green spaces, streets that lay flush with the curb, a dog park, a community garden and some 1,500 to 1,700 units of housing. At a neighborhood meeting on Thursday night,...
captimes.com
Letter | Oscar Mayer makes sense for train station
Dear Editor: Not downtown or the isthmus for an Amtrak station. Too dang crowded. It is unrealistic to think that people will not need to park a car before hopping the train, and parking on/near campus or downtown is already a nightmare. The Oscar Mayer or First Street locations would seem to make the most sense, particularly the Oscar Mayer location. There are already some tracks there. There is a large parking lot which would accommodate travelers' cars, and the North Transfer Point is close by for those that don't have cars (i.e. students living in the dorms) but want to catch a train (currently south or east, and eventually north).
captimes.com
First big snow of season creates slick roads, 200-plus traffic calls
During the first substantial snowstorm of the season on Friday, Madison saw several inches of snow and slippery roads, with hundreds of traffic incidents reported. Dane County Emergency Services had received 221 traffic-related calls as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, ranging from slide-offs to crashes. This did not include multiple callers for the same incident, which would put the number of actual calls at more than 600 between 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
captimes.com
How Madison is planning for its own Amtrak station
Madison tried to get high speed passenger rail in the city over a decade ago, a project that was ultimately killed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. As the city once again begins preparations for an Amtrak station in the city, it’s taking a different approach. “I can say...
captimes.com
UPDATED: Madison City Council grants $11.3 million for new affordable rental housing
Madison City Council unanimously granted $11.3 million for new affordable rental housing in the city and another $4 million for new homeownership opportunities. The funds will go toward the city’s Affordable Housing Fund or specific projects directly either through a combination of city and federal dollars or tax incremental financing, which is used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure and other community improvement projects.
captimes.com
Editorial | With reinstatement of principal, Madison School Board takes a commonsense approach
The Madison School Board voted unanimously on Friday to reinstate Jeffrey Copeland as the principal of Sennett Middle School on the city’s southeast side. The board’s move put an end to an absurd, months-long controversy that began with an error and should have ended with a simple apology.
captimes.com
City council passes major public transit changes
Madison City Council unanimously approved both the city’s long-sought Metro Network Redesign and transportation demand management ordinance at its Tuesday meeting. The new bus plan promises fewer transfers, more consistent service with direct routes to outlying areas and the elimination of transfer points and buses from lower State Street. With bus rapid transit — a completely separate project — as the backbone going east to west and north to south, the draft reconfigures bus service in all parts of the city with a new set of routes.
