Christina McCall
4d ago
I have a 13 year old daughter who has SOOO MUCH stuff she has never used or worn .. is there anywhere to donate to them directly? Definitely need to edit the article if there's a DIRECT way to donate to the family ❤️
Rev. Walter Keith
4d ago
May the Lord be with them all and bring a new start and a holiday to celebrate ... God Loves you all and so do I
New Bedford Family Devastated By the Shocking Loss of Husband & Father [HOLIDAY WISH]
It's been an emotional week on Fun 107 for the eighth year of Holiday Wish, as Michael and Maddie and the United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families in need. For the final family of the week, we share the heartbreaking story of the DiGregorio family...
New Bedford Family Loses Everything After Devastating Apartment Fire [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish 2022 has been filled with incredibly touching moments as Michael and Maddie and United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families that have had a rough year. The community has rallied around these families, providing hope to people who need it most. For our fourth...
Holiday Wish 2022 a Huge Success Thanks to Generous SouthCoast Community
The Fun 107 Morning Show was so touched by the generosity this week during Holiday Wish, each of them would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to the community. In its 8th year of working together, Fun 107 and the United Way of Greater New Bedford were able to help five local families, but it was the effort of the community that will allow these families to have a brighter future.
7-Year-Old Westport Boy Donates His Own Money During Holiday Wish Week
Calls came flooding in on Michael and Maddie Thursday morning to help the Harrington Family on day four of Holiday Wish Week, but for me, there was one call that stood out above the rest. It wasn’t the highest monetary donation of the day, but it was certainly the most...
WCVB
Prisco’s Market gives away Christmas trees to those in need in memory of owner’s mother
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — In 2006, Steve Prisco started Prisco’s Market and Deli with a small concept and big dreams. Sixteen years and many expansions later, it is much more than just a deli. This holiday season, while grieving the recent loss of his mother, Steve and the entire...
Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen
A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
New Bedford Antique Shop Shines a Light on Vintage Medical Therapy
Tucked away in the back of a New Bedford antique store is a very interesting piece of medical history that could certainly be a conversation piece in any SouthCoast living room or doctor’s office. New Bedford Antiques at the Cove, located on West Rodney French Boulevard in the bottom...
New Bedford Woman Tearfully Gets the Gift of Mobility Thanks to Dartmouth Family
Paul and Bernice Flanagan are no strangers to Fun 107's Holiday Wish Week. They have been enthusiastic donors to Holiday Wish families since Fun 107 first launched the program with the United Way of Greater New Bedford in 2015. "I try to listen to you guys as much as I...
New Bedford Woman Struggles With Quality of Life as She Battles 2 Chronic Diseases at Once [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish returns to Fun 107 for the eighth year as we team up with the United Way of Greater New Bedford to help local families in need. The families selected had stressful years filled with heartbreak, and through Holiday Wish Week, we hope to come to their aid and provide a brighter holiday to jumpstart a better year ahead.
Could Downtown New Bedford Offer Free Parking Year-Round?
I had a 10 a.m. meeting on Union Street in downtown New Bedford Friday morning. It was scheduled for immediately after my show on Fun 107, so I was a little nervous when I realized that I didn't have any coins with me. I had used the parking meter app...
newbedfordguide.com
After woman loses her wallet, young New Bedford man restores her faith in humanity
“Yesterday my wife lost her wallet at Stop and Shop with all the credit cards documentation and a good amount of money. After going there and talking to a few people and making a few posts we kind of accepted that the wallet was lost, money and everything in it. An one hour ago my wife got a phone call from somebody in is 20s saying that since yesterday he was trying to reach her because he has her wallet! Her license had the old address so today he insisted on going there and he got her phone number that our old landlord.
I-Team's Call For Action helps widower get refund from assisted living facility
BOSTON - A widower, Jim Lloyd met Camille later in life. The couple fell in love and after several years together, they decided to get married on the spur of the moment. "We planned a trip to Hawaii, and I said, 'Hey, how would you like to get married?'" he recalled. After two decades together, Camille developed dementia and in June, she moved to an assisted living facility on the North Shore. Months later, she developed pneumonia and was briefly hospitalized. Jim says she recovered and went back to the facility. "The staff said she was in a...
See Santa at Free Holly Jolly Fest Inside Kilburn Mill
I love it when work means enjoying fun family events with my kids and that's exactly what this weekend is bringing with the Holly Jolly Fest in New Bedford. Once again The Kilburn Mill and Tufts Health are filling the third floor at the mill with festive family fun and it is free for the public to enjoy from noon to 3 p.m.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Weekend events: Old Time Holiday, NB stroll date change
Get into the spirit of the holidays and find an array of holiday gifts, food, music, and old-fashioned good cheer by visiting Fairhaven this Saturday, 12/10, for the annual Old-Time Holiday in the historical town center. One of Fairhaven’s favorite events, activities will be going on at six venues within a short walk of each other.
Turnto10.com
Owner of furniture store lost in fire says business was hitting peak sales
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture in Lincoln lost almost everything in a fire last week. Michael Gordon’s life changed last Thursday night as his business on Lonsdale Avenue burned for hours. “My wife screamed at me at 11:30 at night ‘Wake up,...
Wareham’s Lindsey’s Restaurant Announces Gift Card Reimbursement Process
When the legendary Lindsey’s Family Restaurant on Wareham’s Cranberry Highway permanently closed on November 28, there was a mixture of sadness, outrage and disappointment heard across the SouthCoast. Then, the inevitable question came: what do you do if you have a Lindsey’s gift card?. Last weekend, Lindsey’s...
Wareham Remembrance Trees Seem Targeted By No-Good Grinch
Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.
Plymouth Mother Gets Blessed with Random Act of Kindness at Market Basket
A Plymouth mother and her daughter were the centers of the ultimate holiday surprise after a total stranger paid for their groceries at Market Basket over the weekend. It was a beautiful reminder for Olivia Cosgrove that random acts of kindness can make the world a better place. It All...
Weymouth Man Killed In Somerville Laundromat Stabbing Was 'Old Soul,' Friends Say
The victim of a fatal stabbing inside a laundromat is being remembered as an "old soul" by friends who say the loss of their friend broke their heart.Joseph Muzzi, 33, died in the evening of Monday Dec. 6 at Massachusetts General Hospital after being stabbed at Spin Cycle Laundromat in Somerville, …
Acushnet Scalloper Shocked to Pull ‘Foxy’ New Bedford Nostalgia From the Atlantic
The life of a fisherman never ceases to amaze me. The ocean is a goldmine. You never know what you're going to catch until you pull up the lines and nets. Just ask Acushnet resident Joe Santos, whose catch of the day wasn't exactly edible. It was, however, nostalgic:. A...
