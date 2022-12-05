Read full article on original website
Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton reopening after fire in August
Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton will soon be reopening after being shut down due to a fire in August.
Fire destroys single-family home on Kennedy Road in Northampton
Firefighters put out a fire that started early Thursday morning on 325 Kennedy Road in Northampton.
Mass. Highway contractor found body of Thomas Frazier in Wilbraham
A Massachusetts Highway Contractor located the body of Thomas Frazier last Friday who was reported missing back in October.
Single-family home sells for $755,000 in Barre
Kristine Ashton and Michael Magnuson bought the property at 1246 South Street, Barre, from James E Caruso on Nov. 8, 2022. The $755,000 purchase price works out to $214 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It sits on a 4.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
PHOTOS: Car fire on Evergreen Drive in Holyoke
Smoke could be seen in Holyoke as a result of a car on Evergreen drive Friday morning.
Longmeadow OKs rebuild of Armata’s, Maple Road Plaza after fire
LONGMEADOW — Thirteen months after a four-alarm fire consumed the plaza, the planning board approved the site design for a rebuilt Armata’s Market and Maple Shopping Center at its meeting Wednesday night. The fire originated in an attic crawlspace, caused millions of dollars of destruction and was described...
Toy for Joy 2022: Hampden couple remembers a treasured friend with gift to centennial campaign
When Joyce Stillman Libby passed away at 94 in May, her will included a desire to leave forget-me-nots to her friends. She won’t be forgotten. “She loved flowers. I planted them, and they grew,” says Hampden resident Judith Jackson, who along with her husband, Bruce, joined the list of donors supporting the Toy for Joy campaign, believing it a fitting way to honor a devoted friend.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
9 Baskin Lane: Sarah E. Bloom of Adams to Shannan M. Lapointe, $259,000 on 11/22/2022. 90 E Hoosac Street: Sherry L. Therrien and Adams Community Bank of Adams to Adams Community Bank, $120,000 on 11/22/2022. Alford. 82 N Egremont Road: Deborah Scher and Gordon Lafer of Alford to Robert Leighton...
Three arrested for shoplifting at Springfield gas station
Springfield Police Officers arrested three people at the Cumberland Farms on the 700 block of Carew Street for a report of shoplifting on Tuesday.
Pregnant woman rescued from sinking car in North Adams
On Wednesday, a pregnant woman was rescued from a sinking car in North Adams. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.
Car catches fire at entrance to Mass. Pike in Palmer
Crews worked to put out a car fire at the entrance to the Mass. Pike in Palmer Thursday morning.
Single-family residence in Worcester sells for $325,000
Adrianne Smith acquired the property at 9 Sweetbriar Lane, Worcester, from Kristafer R Carlson and Nga T Carlson on Nov. 9, 2022, for $325,000 which works out to $263 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an underground/basement and sits on a 14,767-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
MassLive reporting on Northampton VA hospital - which helped keep the facility open - wins Publick Occurrences award
MassLive has been named a winner of a prestigious journalism award for its 2022 coverage of a plan to close a Veterans Affairs hospital in Northampton. The New England Newspaper & Press Association this week awarded MassLive with a Publick Occurrences award for its series of stories, which began with a leaked video of a proposal by the Department of Veterans Affairs to close the hospital and relocate services to veterans facilities elsewhere.
Luis Ramos, 49, identified as Holyoke man shot and killed Wednesday
The person shot to death Wednesday night in Holyoke has been identified as Luis Ramos, a resident of the city, authorities said. Ramos, 49, was pronounced dead at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after police found him shot near the intersection of Pine and Sargeant streets around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.
Springfield City Councilor proposes eliminating trash fees next year
The City of Springfield received settlement money from Eversource and one City Councilor is looking to use the money to help residents with the trash fees.
Sale closed in Holland: $405,000 for a three-bedroom home
Brandon Wettlaufer and Renee Logan acquired the property at 89 Union Road, Holland, from Lunshou Wang on Nov. 9, 2022, for $405,000 which works out to $206 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 2.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased...
franklincountynow.com
Turners Falls Accident Sends Two To Hospital
(Montague, MA) Thursday morning at 8:20 a.m., Montague Police were called to an accident on Millers Falls Road. According to the Montague Police Department, there were two vehicles involved and both drivers, sole occupants in each vehicle, were transported to the hospital in unknown injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Montague Police Department. Turners Falls Fire Department also responded to the scene with two ambulances.
GoFundMe Created For Family Of Colrain Man Killed Repairing Power Lines In Storm
Friends of a 41-year-old Colrain man killed while working to repair powerlines during a windstorm in Vermont have started a GoFundMe for his family. Lucas Donahue, who worked as a lineman for Green Mountain Power, died on Dec. 1 while working to restore power to homes and businesses in Halifax, Vermont, after wind toppled a tree on Reed Hill Road, the Vermont State Police said. He died at the scene. The Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating his death, which is standard practice, reports said.
Chicopee adds patrols, drops speed limit after 6 vehicle-related deaths
Police are stepping up traffic patrols and kicking off an education campaign to improve road safety for the upcoming holidays after recent motor vehicle-related fatalities in Chicopee. In the past two months, six people have died in motor vehicle crashes — including two pedestrians struck within three days of one...
Sale closed in Webster: $1.2 million for a detached house
John Howard and Christine Howard acquired the property at 52 Laurelwood Drive, Webster, from J Condon Jr 2018 Irt T on Nov. 9, 2022. The purchase price was $1,150,000. The house sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:. On Wawela Road, Webster, in February...
