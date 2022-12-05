(Montague, MA) Thursday morning at 8:20 a.m., Montague Police were called to an accident on Millers Falls Road. According to the Montague Police Department, there were two vehicles involved and both drivers, sole occupants in each vehicle, were transported to the hospital in unknown injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Montague Police Department. Turners Falls Fire Department also responded to the scene with two ambulances.

MONTAGUE, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO