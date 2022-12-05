ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Single-family home sells for $755,000 in Barre

Kristine Ashton and Michael Magnuson bought the property at 1246 South Street, Barre, from James E Caruso on Nov. 8, 2022. The $755,000 purchase price works out to $214 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It sits on a 4.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
BARRE, MA
MassLive.com

Toy for Joy 2022: Hampden couple remembers a treasured friend with gift to centennial campaign

When Joyce Stillman Libby passed away at 94 in May, her will included a desire to leave forget-me-nots to her friends. She won’t be forgotten. “She loved flowers. I planted them, and they grew,” says Hampden resident Judith Jackson, who along with her husband, Bruce, joined the list of donors supporting the Toy for Joy campaign, believing it a fitting way to honor a devoted friend.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

9 Baskin Lane: Sarah E. Bloom of Adams to Shannan M. Lapointe, $259,000 on 11/22/2022. 90 E Hoosac Street: Sherry L. Therrien and Adams Community Bank of Adams to Adams Community Bank, $120,000 on 11/22/2022. Alford. 82 N Egremont Road: Deborah Scher and Gordon Lafer of Alford to Robert Leighton...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence in Worcester sells for $325,000

Adrianne Smith acquired the property at 9 Sweetbriar Lane, Worcester, from Kristafer R Carlson and Nga T Carlson on Nov. 9, 2022, for $325,000 which works out to $263 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an underground/basement and sits on a 14,767-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive reporting on Northampton VA hospital - which helped keep the facility open - wins Publick Occurrences award

MassLive has been named a winner of a prestigious journalism award for its 2022 coverage of a plan to close a Veterans Affairs hospital in Northampton. The New England Newspaper & Press Association this week awarded MassLive with a Publick Occurrences award for its series of stories, which began with a leaked video of a proposal by the Department of Veterans Affairs to close the hospital and relocate services to veterans facilities elsewhere.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Luis Ramos, 49, identified as Holyoke man shot and killed Wednesday

The person shot to death Wednesday night in Holyoke has been identified as Luis Ramos, a resident of the city, authorities said. Ramos, 49, was pronounced dead at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after police found him shot near the intersection of Pine and Sargeant streets around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Holland: $405,000 for a three-bedroom home

Brandon Wettlaufer and Renee Logan acquired the property at 89 Union Road, Holland, from Lunshou Wang on Nov. 9, 2022, for $405,000 which works out to $206 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 2.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased...
HOLLAND, MA
franklincountynow.com

Turners Falls Accident Sends Two To Hospital

(Montague, MA) Thursday morning at 8:20 a.m., Montague Police were called to an accident on Millers Falls Road. According to the Montague Police Department, there were two vehicles involved and both drivers, sole occupants in each vehicle, were transported to the hospital in unknown injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Montague Police Department. Turners Falls Fire Department also responded to the scene with two ambulances.
MONTAGUE, MA
Daily Voice

GoFundMe Created For Family Of Colrain Man Killed Repairing Power Lines In Storm

Friends of a 41-year-old Colrain man killed while working to repair powerlines during a windstorm in Vermont have started a GoFundMe for his family. Lucas Donahue, who worked as a lineman for Green Mountain Power, died on Dec. 1 while working to restore power to homes and businesses in Halifax, Vermont, after wind toppled a tree on Reed Hill Road, the Vermont State Police said. He died at the scene. The Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating his death, which is standard practice, reports said.
COLRAIN, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Webster: $1.2 million for a detached house

John Howard and Christine Howard acquired the property at 52 Laurelwood Drive, Webster, from J Condon Jr 2018 Irt T on Nov. 9, 2022. The purchase price was $1,150,000. The house sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:. On Wawela Road, Webster, in February...
WEBSTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy