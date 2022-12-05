Read full article on original website
Longmeadow OKs rebuild of Armata’s, Maple Road Plaza after fire
LONGMEADOW — Thirteen months after a four-alarm fire consumed the plaza, the planning board approved the site design for a rebuilt Armata’s Market and Maple Shopping Center at its meeting Wednesday night. The fire originated in an attic crawlspace, caused millions of dollars of destruction and was described...
Single-family home sells for $755,000 in Barre
Kristine Ashton and Michael Magnuson bought the property at 1246 South Street, Barre, from James E Caruso on Nov. 8, 2022. The $755,000 purchase price works out to $214 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It sits on a 4.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Single-family residence in Worcester sells for $325,000
Adrianne Smith acquired the property at 9 Sweetbriar Lane, Worcester, from Kristafer R Carlson and Nga T Carlson on Nov. 9, 2022, for $325,000 which works out to $263 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an underground/basement and sits on a 14,767-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Westfield Redevelopment Authority signs agreement with city for Elm St. green
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Redevelopment Authority voted Tuesday morning to approve a memorandum of understanding with the city of Westfield to use the vacant Elm Street Urban Renewal Project lot as a public green space. The vote came after years of deliberations and requests for proposals for using the...
MassLive reporting on Northampton VA hospital - which helped keep the facility open - wins Publick Occurrences award
MassLive has been named a winner of a prestigious journalism award for its 2022 coverage of a plan to close a Veterans Affairs hospital in Northampton. The New England Newspaper & Press Association this week awarded MassLive with a Publick Occurrences award for its series of stories, which began with a leaked video of a proposal by the Department of Veterans Affairs to close the hospital and relocate services to veterans facilities elsewhere.
Sale closed in Holland: $405,000 for a three-bedroom home
Brandon Wettlaufer and Renee Logan acquired the property at 89 Union Road, Holland, from Lunshou Wang on Nov. 9, 2022, for $405,000 which works out to $206 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 2.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased...
Toy for Joy 2022: Hampden couple remembers a treasured friend with gift to centennial campaign
When Joyce Stillman Libby passed away at 94 in May, her will included a desire to leave forget-me-nots to her friends. She won’t be forgotten. “She loved flowers. I planted them, and they grew,” says Hampden resident Judith Jackson, who along with her husband, Bruce, joined the list of donors supporting the Toy for Joy campaign, believing it a fitting way to honor a devoted friend.
Sale closed in Webster: $1.2 million for a detached house
John Howard and Christine Howard acquired the property at 52 Laurelwood Drive, Webster, from J Condon Jr 2018 Irt T on Nov. 9, 2022. The purchase price was $1,150,000. The house sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:. On Wawela Road, Webster, in February...
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
Four-bedroom home in Sterling sells for $1.5 million
Toba Cohen Lipsitz and Joseph Lipsitz acquired the property at 7 Homestead Lane, Sterling, from David Santimaw on Nov. 7, 2022, for $1,500,000 which works out to $385 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on an 87,120-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been...
Stockbridge is one of the best Christmas towns in the US, Readers Digest says
One town in Massachusetts is being called one of the best Christmas towns in the country to visit. Reader’s Digest compiled an extensive list of the best Christmas towns across the country. Stockbridge was the only Massachusetts town to make the list, perfect for what Reader’s Digest is calling “a Norman Rockwell Christmas.”
Sale closed in Shrewsbury: $730,000 for a three-bedroom home
L Linea bought the property at 397 Prospect Street, Shrewsbury, from Lt Fratantonio on Nov. 10, 2022. The $730,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $380. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Body of Thomas Frazier, missing Wilbraham man, found near drainage stream
The body of an 83-year-old Wilbraham man who has been reported missing since October was found by a contract employee working near a Wilbraham drainage stream. Thomas Frazier’s body was uncovered by a Massachusetts Highway employee performing drainage work in a Wilbraham woodland area on Dec. 2, according to Wilbraham Police Chief Edward Lennon.
Car catches fire at entrance to Mass. Pike in Palmer
Crews worked to put out a car fire at the entrance to the Mass. Pike in Palmer Thursday morning.
Worcester fined for 6M gallon sewage discharge into Lake Quinsigamond
Worcester has to open its wallet after the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday it would be fining the city for an event that led to six million gallons of untreated wastewater making its way into Lake Quinsigamond. The department determined the event violated the state’s Clean Water Act....
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Westfield Middle School staff party gives, receives holiday spirit at ‘recharge room’
WESTFIELD — Generosity was in the air at the festive annual Westfield Middle School holiday staff meeting on Dec. 8 in the school cafeteria. Holiday songs were performed for staff by the school band and chorus, snacks prepared by colleagues were shared, toys were brought in for the Westfield Police Cadets charity drive, and a gift from the administration team was given to a military family.
Springfield receives $1.2M grant for programs aimed at youth at risk for gang involvement
The Baker-Polito administration announced this week it awarded more than $10.4 million across the state to fund programs targeting youth violence, with over $1.2 million flowing to Springfield for 13 programs aimed at youth identified as high risk for getting involved in a gang. The funds are part of Senator...
Lucas Donahue of Colrain killed working to restore power to Vt. town
A Massachusetts man was killed while working to restore electric service in a Vermont town after a set of trees fell on a number of power lines, according to a Vermont State Police Department spokesperson. Lucas E. Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was killed while working a job site in...
Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts
One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
