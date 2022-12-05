Planemakers like Airbus and Embraer are envisioning a future where the airliner looks radically different — take a look at the futuristic concepts

Reuters

The worldwide aviation industry continues to face sustainability concerns and rising fuel prices.

To battle the ongoing challenges, airlines are investing in new technologies, like electric planes and biofuels.

Some manufacturers are betting on futuristic aircraft, like supersonic jets and hydrogen-powered planes.

As the demand for travel continues to skyrocket post-pandemic, the need for more fuel-efficient and cost-saving aircraft is becoming a bigger priority for airlines.Operators are not only battling rising fuel prices, but also environmental concerns from world governments and activists, particularly as aviation-related CO2 emissions rise above 2%.

In November 2021, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg unveiled the country's plan to reach net zero emissions from the aviation industry by 2050.

US carriers like Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines, among others, have accepted the net-zero challenge, particularly through sustainable aviation fuels.

Meanwhile, several manufacturers, like Boeing and General Electric, have engineered new systems to improve efficiency and performance on current products.For example, Airbus has improved its best-selling A320ceo narrowbody jet with GE's next-generation LEAP-1A engine to create the A320neo, which reduces costs, as well as fuel burn by 20% compared to its predecessor.

Meanwhile, Boeing is on its ninth ecoDemonstrator aircraft that tests concept technologies that could be introduced on new planes.

For example, this year's Boeing 777-200ER ecoDemonstrator is testing 30 new technologies, like a water conservation system…

…while Boeing's 2012 737NG ecoDemonstrator provided testing of the MAX's "advanced technology" winglet.

According to Boeing, the AT winglet is the "most efficient ever designed for a production airplane," with the 737 MAX 8 burning 8% less fuel per seat compared to the A320neo.

While many innovations have already been created and implemented, the industry is still looking toward the future with outside-the-box technology.Zero-emission electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft and biofuels are proving to be the most popular solutions to the industry's CO2 problem.

Moreover, eVTOLs are shaping a new way of travel between airports and congested city centers, while simultaneously reducing noise pollution.But, the aviation sector may also see other revolutionary planes hit the market in the next decade or two, like supersonic and hydrogen-powered jets. Take a look at the aircraft of the future.Archer Aviation has partnered with United Airlines to create the US' first commercial electric air taxi route, flying between Newark Liberty International Airport and Downtown Manhattan.

Archer Aviation Midnight. Archer Aviation

The company's four-passenger Midnight eVTOL will power the route, which takes just 10 minutes from the airport to the city, according to Archer.

United Airlines and Heart Aerospace partner to develop an electric aircraft. United Airlines

United has also placed a 100-strong order for another electric aircraft — Heart Aerospace's ES19 electric plane.

The 19-seater aircraft is expected to enter service by 2026. The company also has a 30-seater variant that can fly up to 500 miles and has been ordered by Air Canada.

England-based Vertical Aerospace is another manufacturer in the race to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Virgin Atlantic VX4. Virgin Atlantic

The company has created its VX4 eVTOL, which has amassed over 1,400 orders from carriers like American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, and Air Asia. The aircraft is expected to enter service in 2025.

In October, Delta made a $60 million investment in an air taxi — Joby Aviation's five-seater eVTOL.

The aircraft, which has a 150-mile range, has flown 1,000 test flights over 10 years, per the company, and is expected to enter service as soon as 2024.Washington-based Eviation has completed the first test flight of one of the industry's newest electric planes — Alice.

Interior of Alice as a DHL Express cargo plane. Eviation

The "proof of concept" aircraft will be zero-emission and fly up to 288 miles, according to the company. Cargo carrier DHL is the first to buy the plane with 12 on order.

Brazil-based Embraer has founded its own zero-emission eVTOL startup called Eve Air Mobility.

Inside the passenger cabin of Embraer-backed Eve, eVTOL. Eve Air Mobility

The four-seater air taxi has a backlog of over 2,000 aircraft, including 200 from United. The carrier expects the first Eve delivery by 2026.

Embraer has also come up with another set of next-generation concept planes known as Energia that will feature different propulsion technologies.

Embraer Energia aircraft. Embraer

Four concepts were initially announced in November 2021, which focused on H2 fuel cell, hybrid-electric, fully electric, and gas turbine planes, and were designed to carry between nine and 50 passengers and fly between 200 and 500 nautical miles.

Embraer Energia hybrid. Embraer

But, the planemaker announced on Monday that it has scaled down its focus to just hydrogen fuel cell and hybrid-electric aircraft that can fly up to 200 nautical miles and carry between 19 and 30 passengers, depending on the aircraft.

The Embraer Energia H2 Fuel Cell concept is being designed to run on hydrogen. Embraer

These new low or zero-emission concept planes are expected to have "technological readiness" by 2035, per the company.

Embraer new turboprop concept. Embraer

Embraer concept turboprop. Embraer

Another early-stage concept is Embraer's short-haul turboprop aircraft, which is being engineered to run on 100% SAF, have single-pilot operations, and carry up to 150 passengers.According to Embraer, the industry will need nearly 11,000 new aircraft with up to 150 seats over the next 20 years, and it is banking on its next-generation technology to meet decarbonization demands.

Airbus ZEROe planes. Airbus

Embraer is not the only manufacturer with its eye on hydrogen-powered planes. Airbus has launched its ZEROe program, which will include three aircraft — a turbofan, a turboprop, and a blended wing.

Airbus A380 ZEROe demonstrator. Airbus

Flying-V concept drawing. Flying-V

The planemaker hopes to introduce the aircraft by 2035 and is using the mammoth A380 as its testbed for the technology. According to Airbus, all three planes are designed as hybrid-hydrogen.Another futuristic technology is the Flying-V designed by engineer Justus Benad, who came up with the design during his time at Airbus Hamberg.

Flying-V scale model. KLM

The wingspan is the same as an Airbus A350, and the passenger, cargo, and fuel tanks are all inside the structure, per the design. The aircraft's unique "V" shape reduces weight and drag, lowering costs.

Flying-V scale model in flight. KLM

In partnership with Dutch flag carrier KLM, a small Flying-V prototype was developed by researchers at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands and flew its first flight in the summer of 2020 in Germany.

In addition to electric, V-shaped, and hydrogen-powered aircraft, one startup is hoping to fly faster than the speed of sound using 100% SAF.

Boom Supersonic

Colorado-based Boom Supersonic is creating Overture — an ultra-fast plane designed to fly up to 1,300 miles per hour and connect New York and London in just 3.5 hours.

A rendering of a Boom Overture aircraft in United Airlines colors. Boom Supersonic

Source: Boom , SCMP , American has ordered 20 Boom Overture supersonic jets and is set to become the largest customer of the ultra-fast plane