1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night.

The accident occurred at 5014 Martin Avenue just before 9 p.m.

According to the officials, a vehicle had crashed into a fence. One of the victims had been pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.

There was one other victim who was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center and was reported to have had non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed by the authorities.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

The fatal crash is still being investigated by the police.

The ATCEMS reported that there might be road closures in the area as the police investigate.

There are no other details available at this time.

December 5, 2022

Source: CBS Austin News

