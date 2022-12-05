ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

KPEL 96.5

Carencro Woman Shares Scary Experience from Walmart, Warns Others to Be Safe While Holiday Shopping

A Carencro woman is warning others to remain vigilant while out shopping—especially during the holiday season. Maci Laviolette posted a message to her Facebook page saying that she usually reads about the situation that she was about to describe, never thinking it would actually happen to her—but that changed after a trip to Walmart on Monday (Dec. 5).
CARENCRO, LA
WAFB

Holiday demand means more hires

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Restaurants in the Capital Region are hiring more for the holiday season. Ruffino’s parking lot stays packed this time of year with their regular dinner rush crowd and seasonal celebrations. “It’s challenging, and it’s challenging for all of us in the industry, especially for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

NBA YoungBoy launches radio show on Amazon Amp

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chart-topping artist and Baton Rouge native YoungBoy Never Broke Again has partnered with Amazon to launch his own radio show, according to social media posts from the rapper’s team. YoungBoy’s label first announced the partnership on their official Instagram page on Thursday, saying the first...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road

Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart

BATON ROUGE - A faulty sprinkler system triggered a response from firefighters and forced holiday shoppers to clear out of a Walmart in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The St. George Fire Department said the malfunction prompted fire crews and law enforcement to swarm the store at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard sometime around 2 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Holiday donations help women in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around the holidays the need for necessities at local shelters is high. Through a partnership with the Baton Rouge Police Union, Latter & Blum is helping women get back on their feet. Backpacks filled with shampoo, body wash, socks, toiletries, and a journal are on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Elderly woman carjacked at home, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an elderly woman was carjacked Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. This incident happened around 12:10 p.m. on LaMargie Avenue, near S. Choctaw Drive. According to BRPD, a man pulled a gun on an 81-year-old woman who had just...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Holiday Event Guide December 8th Through December 11th

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - This second weekend in December promises to be a magical weekend full of holiday cheer. Here’s our list of things to do this weekend, December 8, 2022 through December 11, 2022. Festival of the Bonfires. Enjoy food, gumbo cook-off, live entertainment, carnival...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WANTED: EBRSO searches for alleged car thieves

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are reportedly searching for two people as part of their investigation into the theft of a motor vehicle. According to EBRSO, the two men are accused of taking a 2019 Gray Toyota Camry with the Louisiana...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

