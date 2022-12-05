FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Cajun Palms transitions, soon-to-be Cajun paradise
Keeping the kids busy over winter break with holiday camps
Carencro Woman Shares Scary Experience from Walmart, Warns Others to Be Safe While Holiday Shopping
Holiday demand means more hires
NBA YoungBoy launches radio show on Amazon Amp
Acadiana's Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee's
'Holiday House' in Broadmoor filled with owner's happy vibes year-round
See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road
'The Price is Right Live' is Coming to Louisiana in 2023
Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart
Five Mile Eatery, Market & Co-Op, A New Breakfast & Lunch Spot Coming Soon To The Oil Center
Town of Henderson makes way for Margaritaville
Holiday donations help women in need
6 Finger Food Musts at Every Acadiana Christmas Party
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
Elderly woman carjacked at home, officials say
Louisiana woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of vape items
Fiery Crab launches 'Share a Meal' donation drive to support domestic violence survivors
Holiday Event Guide December 8th Through December 11th
WANTED: EBRSO searches for alleged car thieves
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0