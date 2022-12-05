Pumpkin Pie Dip with Nilla Vanilla Wafers and Ginger SnapsPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Looking for a delicious dip that everyone in the family will enjoy, young, old and even grumpy Aunt Edna? Look no further, this dip is so easy to make, you can whip it up in about 10 minutes. It can be made a head of time, and last in the fridge for up to 4 days so it's ready to go for when those first guests begin arriving at the house. It's a no bake dip so it doesn't use any precious oven space and it's a great way to use up any left over pumpkin from your baking. I love this recipe for it's simplicity and ease. My daughter made this last year for her Friendsgiving and it was a hit. I like to pair this dip with Nilla vanilla wafers or ginger snaps but graham crackers and apples will also work well.

