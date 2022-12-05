Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Grants Approved for Estherville Emergency Services
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Two branches of emergency services were approved to seek grants at the latest Estherville City Council meeting. First up was a request to help secure a two-part grant for an emergency vehicle. City Administrator Penny Clayton explained how their application to the Palo Alto County...
kicdam.com
Spencer Department Heads Reflect On Another Busy Month
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer Department heads went in front of the City Council to give their regular monthly reports which included Fire Chief John Conyn once again reflecting on another busy month. Police Chief Mark Warburton reported that his officers responded to 832 calls for service...
Siouxland daycare provider allegedly causes injuries to two babies
A daycare provider faces felony charges after she was accused of causing injuries to children under 2 years old that were in her care.
kicdam.com
Northwest Bank in Spencer Catches Miracle League
Spencer, IA (KICD) — This afternoon saw an unusual fundraiser at Northwest Bank in Spencer. Financial Advisor Dean Jacobsen says a college friend was the reason for the appearance of baseball gloves in the bank. The Miracle League of Sioux City’s mission is to raise money to provide ways...
kicdam.com
Sheldon and Sanborn Fire Crews Stop Fire at Kent Nutrition in Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — A fire that broke out in the feed mill area of Kent Nutrition was stopped by local fire crews and Kent employees last night. According to a release from Sheldon Fire, fire fighters were paged to 1500 RMT Avenue just after 8 p.m. for a pallet cooler fire. Kent employees were already attempting to quench the blaze in the pallet machine with extinguishers along with the sprinkler system when responders arrived, and the building was moderately full of smoke with embers and heavy smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
kicdam.com
Law Enforcement and Doctors Testify in Trial of Spirit Lake Man
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Testimony continued this morning in the murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns, with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and doctors who attempted to treat victim Shelby Woizeschke taking the stand. Corey Harguth brings us details from the courtroom.
kicdam.com
Jury Begins Deliberation in Goyne-Yarns Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Closing arguments were made this morning in the 1st Degree Murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns, who stands accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke outside of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in February. Corey Harguth reports from the Buena Vista County Courthouse.
kicdam.com
City of Spencer Continuing Work To Bring Trailer Park Into Compliance
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is continuing to work with the owner of the trailer park near the Clay County Fairgrounds to bring the property up to city code. City Attorney Don Hemphill told the City Council on Monday progress continues to be made, but there is still work to be done.
kicdam.com
Second Day of Testimony Begins in Goyne-Yarns Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Day two of testimony in the murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns began with surveillance footage, KICD’s Corey Harguth brings us an update from the Buena Vista County courtroom.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Francisco Lopez-Escoto
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for sex crimes in Northwest Iowa. Francisco Lopez-Escoto is wanted by the Osceola County, Iowa Sheriff's Dept. for second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Lopez-Escoto is 25 years old, 5 feet...
kicdam.com
Lucille Sewell, 93, of Emmetsburg and formerly of West Bend
Services for 93-year-old Lucille Sewell of Emmetsburg and formerly of West Bend will be Monday, December 12th at 10:30 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg on Sunday, December 11th from 2 PM to 5 PM. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Emmetsburg is in charge of arrangements.
kiwaradio.com
First Highway Roundabout Intersection In Northwest Iowa To Be Installed Between Orange City And Alton
Orange City, Iowa — Northwest Iowa is about to get its first roundabout intersection on a state highway, and it’s going to be right in our coverage area. Iowa Department of Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz says roundabouts are not a new concept, but they’ve never been implemented around here on roads that the state is in charge of.
kicdam.com
Omaha Man Critically Injured in Crash Near Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — The Iowa state patrol says an Omaha driver received life-threatening injuries when he drove into a semi near Sheldon yesterday. The report says 48 year old Brian Williams was southbound on Nettle Avenue East of Sheldon when for some reason he crossed the center line and struck the rear axles of a semi driven by 22 year old Devon Stetson of Hull.
nwestiowa.com
No injuries, two semis damaged in crash
HOSPERS—No injuries were reported, but two semitrucks received an estimated $135,000 damage in an accident about 3:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south Hospers. Twenty-three-year-old Celia Diaz of Hesperia, CA, was driving a 2018 International semitruck north and attempted to pass a northbound...
kicdam.com
Both Sides Rest in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns has concluded after both sides rested their case early Thursday afternoon. First to take the stand in the third and final day of witness testimony for the prosecution was Dr. Steven Baskerville, the Emergency Room Physician that initially treated Shelby Woizeschke at Lakes Regional Healthcare after she was shot outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford on February 3rd. He confirmed to the jury that the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when she arrived at the hospital and was taken into emergency surgery to get her stabilized before being airlifted to Sioux Falls.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested twice for theft of beer
ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
kicdam.com
Goyne-Yarns Found Guilty of First Degree Murder
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A verdict has been delivered in the murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns. It took the jury about 90 minutes to come to a unanimous decision that Christian Goyne-Yarns was guilty of first-degree murder in the February 3rd shooting of Shelby Woizeschke outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Spirit Lake.
kicdam.com
Boys Wrestling Scoreboard: 12/7/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are the boys wrestling results from Tuesday. Estherville Lincoln Central would beat Ridge View and South Central Calhoun in a Triple Dual. The score against East Sac County wasn’t reported. Emmetsburg went 2-0 in a double-dual with GTRA and Sibley-Ocheydan. GTRA would beat...
kicdam.com
Spencer Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon and Harassment Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man arrested for firing a gun during an argument in April this year has pled guilty to weapon and harassment charges. 29-year-old Dilan Bartley was charged with several charges including Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Harassment and Child Endangerment when Spencer Police received several 9-1-1 calls reporting gunshots at an apartment building at 600 East 19th Street.
