Updated look at Arkansas’ transfer portal recruiting
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen some of its own players enter the transfer portal, but they also have extended offers to recruits from other schools as well. At this time, there’s at least 13 known offers out to recruits in the transfer portal. Of the 13, Arkansas has picked up a commitment from Florida offensive guard Joshua Braun, 6-6, 335. The Razorbacks will also play host to at least three more transfer targets this weekend for official visits.
Ben Sowders added to Arkansas’ staff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman has hired Louisville’s Ben Sowders to head the strength and conditioning program. Pittman fired Jamil Walker at the conclusion of the season. Sowders spent the 2022 season at Louisville. He had previously worked on the strength and conditioning staff at Georgia from 2018-21. There, Pittman became familiar with him and was reportedly impressed with his work prior to leaving for Arkansas.
WATCH: Eric Musselman and Anthony Black preview matchup with Oklahoma and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 9 Arkansas men’s basketball team hits the road on Saturday to Tulsa to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic. Hear what head coach Eric Musselman and freshman Anthony Black had to say about the matchup here:. The...
Three Hogs named to All-SEC Freshman Team
FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul, cornerback Quincey McAdoo and long snapper Eli Stein have been named to the Freshman All-SEC Team. Paul is a redshirt freshman while McAdoo and Stein are true freshmen. Paul becomes the first Arkansas linebacker named to this team since De’Jon Harris in 2016. Paul finished the regular season with 50 tackles, 31 solo, eight for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a recovered one.
Ricky Stromberg earns Jacobs Blocking Trophy
FAYETTEVILLE — Ricky Stromberg has played his final game with the University of Arkansas, but his impact is still being recognized with him receiving the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. Stromberg recently declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and won’t play in the bowl game. However, Stromberg was a four-year starter...
Keuan Parker leaving Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker has entered the transfer portal. Parker played in five games this season and had one tackle. The former Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington defensive back redshirted last season. Parker was someone who drew praise for his practice habits at times from Sam...
Razorbacks Pull Out Hard-Fought Win Over Lamar
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (11-0) battled back on Thursday night to take down Lamar (4-4), 63-50. Arkansas found themselves in unfamiliar territory at the half, trailing 33-31, but after holding the Cardinals to just 17 points off 17.2 percent shooting in the second half, the Razorbacks found a way to remain as one of 13 unbeaten teams in the country. Chrissy Carr and Saylor Poffenbarger came up with big shots in the second half to pull the Razorbacks away with the win. Carr led the game with 18 points, while Poffenbarger tallied her second consecutive double-double off a career-high 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
Wellness Wednesday – How to “Level Up”
There are some simple steps to leveling up or providing different options to maximize fitness at any level!. Joining Good Day NWA for this week’s Wellness Wednesday (in partnership with Fayetteville Athletic Club) is the FAC Group Fitness Director Betsy Rawlings. Thanks to Fayetteville Athletic Club for sponsoring Wellness...
Fort Smith police find missing teen
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 2.
Johnson County sheriff arrested, facing charges out of Crawford County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff faces gun and drug charges following an arrest in Crawford County. Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler confirmed ASP troopers arrested Sheriff Jimmy Stephens. According to Sadler, troopers found Stephens to be in possession of guns and drugs during a traffic stop. Stephens now faces charges for simultaneous possession of the items.
