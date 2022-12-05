ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Death investigation underway in Jefferson County

By Austin Franklin
CBS 42
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Deputies are investigating after a body was recovered from a wrecked car Sunday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Eddie James Fair was found in a car off of Shady Grove Road north of Porter Road near Maytown around 8:30 a.m. Deputies said the car appeared to have left the roadway, flipped and struck a tree.

The time of the crash is unknown at this time.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash.

CBS 42

CBS 42

