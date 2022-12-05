ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ChatGPT; 8 coolest ways to use OpenAI's viral application

Inquiries for OpenAI's ChatGPT, a dialogue-based AI chatbot, are going through the roof. The rising interest in the application can be attributed to some of its entertaining responses to users' queries, which has lately created a storm on Twitter. The new offering by the California-based firm has already crossed one...
AlphaCode can solve complex problems and create code using AI

A novel system called AlphaCode uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create computer code, and has recently participated in programming competitions, using critical thinking, algorithms, and natural language comprehension. The AI system performed extremely well in competitions. AlphaCode can create code quickly and efficiently. AlphaCode is an AI software system created...
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Elon Musk says Twitter will free up 1.5 billion inactive accounts soon

It will also be good news for anyone who wants to join the platform but discovers that the account name they want has already been taken by someone else or by another company. Moments later, Musk qualified his initial tweet because many of these accounts appear to be "obvious deletions with no tweets and no log-in for years." They are, in other words, clearly dead accounts.
