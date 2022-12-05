Read full article on original website
Man Accused of Road Rage Shooting at Deputy
Sheriff says the suspect stumbled out of a car full of empty beer cans and claimed he didn't recognize the marked SUV
fox13news.com
Polk County traffic stop leads to arrest of brother of accused Capitol rioter, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. - The brother of a man accused in the Jan. 6 riot at the nation's Capitol was allegedly carrying a stock of illegal firearms "for his protection against law enforcement" when he was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Polk County Thursday. Polk County Sheriff...
Deputies find vehicle of suspect wanted in hit-and-run crash on Gulf Blvd.
The vehicle of a suspect wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Treasure Island has been located, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).
2 killed, 2 seriously injured after car flips during crash in Hernando County
Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday in Hernando County.
Mysuncoast.com
Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
HCSO | Road rage shooting leads to a deputy shot
An officer was shot at in a road rage incident, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Tampa crash involving bicyclist shuts down portion of North Habana Avenue
TAMPA, Fla. — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after they were involved in a crash Friday evening. Tampa police officers responded at around 5:40 p.m. to North Habana Avenue, just south of West Hillsborough Avenue where a bicyclist was hurt in a crash, the department said in a news release.
Crash in Hernando County leaves 2 dead, 2 seriously injured: FHP
A crash in Hernando County on Wednesday killed two people and seriously injured two more, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
fox13news.com
Drunk driver gets 12 years in prison for killing Tampa woman in hit-and-run crash
TAMPA, Fla. - Every Christmas now marks a tragic anniversary for the family of one Tampa woman. Brittney Beeks was killed by a drunk driver two years ago. Her family finally has justice after a jury convicted that man who caused the deadly crash, Martin Garcia-Trujillo. Beeks family didn't hold back Friday morning during his sentencing, where he got 12 years in prison.
fox13news.com
Sheriff: Road rage suspect arrested for shooting at Hillsborough County deputy
TAMPA, Fla. - A man was arrested after shooting at a Hillsborough County deputy while driving in Riverview Wednesday evening, the sheriff's office said. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the road rage incident. Shortly after the suspect shot at the deputy, HCSO said they arrested 49-year-old Tracy Swint.
‘Professional arsonist’ admits to setting patrol car on fire in Spring Hill
Tarduno told detectives he was "intoxicated" and does "stupid things" when he gets drunk.
Citrus County deputies shoot, kill domestic violence suspect
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Homosassa that took place late Wednesday evening.
fox13news.com
Citrus deputies fatally shoot Homosassa man who pointed gun at them, officials say
HOMOSASSA, Fla. - A domestic dispute led to Citrus County deputies "fearing for their safety" and fatally shooting a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them. According to the sheriff's office, they responded to a report of a domestic incident where shots were fired at a home on South Suncoast Boulevard in Homosassa Wednesday evening. When they arrived, deputies found two victims with minor injuries.
Deputies shoot and kill armed domestic violence suspect in Homosassa
CCSO said that they arrived on the scene after a call regarding an armed suspect with apparent gunshots near South Suncoast Boulevard.
St. Petersburg motorcyclist killed in crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.
Police: Teen arrested after bringing gun to St. Pete school
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A ninth grader at Gibbs High School was arrested and charged after uploading a picture to social media with him holding a gun inside the school's bathroom, the St. Petersburg Police Department said. Police say a teacher reported the 15-year-old after seeing the image. "He...
iontb.com
Police investigating fatal single vehicle crash on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg
Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Investigators say a 70 year-old male driver from St. Petersburg was operating a burgundy Chrysler Town and Country minivan and involved in the deadly, single vehicle traffic crash in the 6100 block of Central Avenue.
pasconewsonline.com
Hernando County woman dies in three-vehicle crash on US-41
BROOKSVILLE, FLA- A 28-year-old female driver from Spring Hill was killed Wednesday evening after she attempted to make a U-turn on US-41 and Powell Road in Hernando County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 28-year-old driver was traveling northbound on US-41 around 6:00PM. Two vehicles were traveling southbound approaching the intersection when the female driver attempted a U-Turn and entered the path of the southbound vehicles.
East Lake neighbors outraged after finding two dead deer shot with bow and arrow
Residents living in a Pinellas County neighborhood are very upset after finding two dead deer shot and killed by an arrow this week.
10NEWS
2 dogs die in Lakeland house fire
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one else was reported hurt.
