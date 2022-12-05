HOMOSASSA, Fla. - A domestic dispute led to Citrus County deputies "fearing for their safety" and fatally shooting a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them. According to the sheriff's office, they responded to a report of a domestic incident where shots were fired at a home on South Suncoast Boulevard in Homosassa Wednesday evening. When they arrived, deputies found two victims with minor injuries.

HOMOSASSA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO