Sale closed in Shrewsbury: $730,000 for a three-bedroom home
L Linea bought the property at 397 Prospect Street, Shrewsbury, from Lt Fratantonio on Nov. 10, 2022. The $730,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $380. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Four-bedroom home in Sterling sells for $1.5 million
Toba Cohen Lipsitz and Joseph Lipsitz acquired the property at 7 Homestead Lane, Sterling, from David Santimaw on Nov. 7, 2022, for $1,500,000 which works out to $385 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on an 87,120-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been...
Sale closed in Holland: $405,000 for a three-bedroom home
Brandon Wettlaufer and Renee Logan acquired the property at 89 Union Road, Holland, from Lunshou Wang on Nov. 9, 2022, for $405,000 which works out to $206 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 2.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased...
Single-family residence in Worcester sells for $325,000
Adrianne Smith acquired the property at 9 Sweetbriar Lane, Worcester, from Kristafer R Carlson and Nga T Carlson on Nov. 9, 2022, for $325,000 which works out to $263 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an underground/basement and sits on a 14,767-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Single-family home sells for $755,000 in Barre
Kristine Ashton and Michael Magnuson bought the property at 1246 South Street, Barre, from James E Caruso on Nov. 8, 2022. The $755,000 purchase price works out to $214 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It sits on a 4.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
9 Baskin Lane: Sarah E. Bloom of Adams to Shannan M. Lapointe, $259,000 on 11/22/2022. 90 E Hoosac Street: Sherry L. Therrien and Adams Community Bank of Adams to Adams Community Bank, $120,000 on 11/22/2022. Alford. 82 N Egremont Road: Deborah Scher and Gordon Lafer of Alford to Robert Leighton...
Fire destroys single-family home on Kennedy Road in Northampton
Firefighters put out a fire that started early Thursday morning on 325 Kennedy Road in Northampton.
Sale closed in Webster: $1.2 million for a detached house
John Howard and Christine Howard acquired the property at 52 Laurelwood Drive, Webster, from J Condon Jr 2018 Irt T on Nov. 9, 2022. The purchase price was $1,150,000. The house sits on a 0.6-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:. On Wawela Road, Webster, in February...
Longmeadow OKs rebuild of Armata’s, Maple Road Plaza after fire
LONGMEADOW — Thirteen months after a four-alarm fire consumed the plaza, the planning board approved the site design for a rebuilt Armata’s Market and Maple Shopping Center at its meeting Wednesday night. The fire originated in an attic crawlspace, caused millions of dollars of destruction and was described...
Mass. Highway contractor found body of Thomas Frazier in Wilbraham
A Massachusetts Highway Contractor located the body of Thomas Frazier last Friday who was reported missing back in October.
Toy for Joy 2022: Hampden couple remembers a treasured friend with gift to centennial campaign
When Joyce Stillman Libby passed away at 94 in May, her will included a desire to leave forget-me-nots to her friends. She won’t be forgotten. “She loved flowers. I planted them, and they grew,” says Hampden resident Judith Jackson, who along with her husband, Bruce, joined the list of donors supporting the Toy for Joy campaign, believing it a fitting way to honor a devoted friend.
thisweekinworcester.com
White City Austin Liquors Transfers Liquor License, Closes
SHREWSBURY - The Austin Liquors store at White City, 20 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, has closed after the transfer of its liquor license to the Market Basket location at 200 Hartford Turnpike (Rt. 20). Austin Liquors also has stores at 117 Gold Star Blvd. and 370 Park Ave. in Worcester.
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Massachusetts Residents Can Currently Get a Delicious Treat For Less Than a Dollar
In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
Worcester fined for 6M gallon sewage discharge into Lake Quinsigamond
Worcester has to open its wallet after the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday it would be fining the city for an event that led to six million gallons of untreated wastewater making its way into Lake Quinsigamond. The department determined the event violated the state’s Clean Water Act....
Westfield Redevelopment Authority signs agreement with city for Elm St. green
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Redevelopment Authority voted Tuesday morning to approve a memorandum of understanding with the city of Westfield to use the vacant Elm Street Urban Renewal Project lot as a public green space. The vote came after years of deliberations and requests for proposals for using the...
westernmassnews.com
2 hospitalized after early morning house fire in Leeds
Leeds, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton crews responded to an early morning house fire on 325 Kennedy St. in Leeds. Two people were in the home at the time. They were transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation. Amherst, Westfield, Deerfield, and Hatfield crews responded for mutual aid. Stick with...
La Cucina di Hampden House restaurant cooks up special dinner for Toy for Joy
The staff at La Cucina di Hampden House Restaurant will be cooking up something special on Tuesday night. From 5 to 9 p.m., the popular dining establishment is offering half-priced entrees for patrons who bring in contributions, both new toys and monetary gifts to benefit of the Toy for Joy campaign.
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Displays New Menu and is Now Open!
The wait is finally over and everyone in the Berkshires can now enjoy what we have been anticipating for several months. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has opened its door and revealed its new menu!. We have all known that Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill was going...
