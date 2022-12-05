Sports Auction 4 MACC: Help find cures for childhood cancer, blood disorders

View the items and bid now on the MACC's website.

For 46 years, the MACC Fund has made it its mission to find a cure for childhood cancer and related blood disorders.

Your donations help fund the research that makes that mission possible.

Every year the MACC fundraises between $3.5 and $5.5 million through events just like the Sports Auction 4 MACC.

The MACC Fund has contributed more than $80 million in research over the years.

Every single dollar raised goes straight to research.

Since 1976, cure rates have risen from just 20 percent to 80 percent.

