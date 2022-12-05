ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRLD News Radio

Monday morning fog & light rain possible, afternoon sun with above average temps

By Dan Brounoff
 4 days ago

We're waking up to plenty of cloud cover, a little bit of fog along the Red River Valley, with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-50s. There's also a few rain showers north of Highway 380. Those will continue to drift off to the east through the morning. Sunshine will return this afternoon, a south wind picks up, and temperatures will rapidly warm. Daytime highs will reach the low to mid 70s. The average high today is 60°.

Temperatures are going to stay above average through Thursday. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 70s tomorrow through Thursday, with a chance of showers on Wednesday into early Thursday. As of now, it looks like the best chance of rain will be along and north of the Metroplex.

There will also be a pretty strong cold front that will have a hard time making it through here late Wednesday, but areas along and north of Highway 380 may have highs in the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. Right now I'm thinking we'll stay in the 70s from DFW and points south.

Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

A Pacific cold front will enter the area late Thursday dropping temperatures into the low 60s on Friday, as dry air sneaks into the area.

Another system will be approaching the area this weekend. There may be a few showers around Saturday into early Sunday, with afternoon highs remaining in the low to mid 60s. The weekend forecast is subject to change as we work our way through the week.

*Yest Rain: Trace; High: 58; Low: 47
*Today’s Averages: High: 60; Low: 40
*Record high: 81 (1951); Record low: 18 (1950)

*December rain: Trace; Deficit: ­­­­­0.33"
*2022 Rain: 34.25”; 2022 deficit: 0.25"
*Sunrise: 7:16am; Sunset: 5:21pm

Today: A few morning showers, then a slow decrease in clouds by afternoon. Warmer and windy. High: Mid 70s. Wind: SSW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Low: Low to mid 60s. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds and mild. High: Mid 70s. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy and mild. Cooler towards The Red River. Chance of showers. Best chances north of I-20. High: 60 (N) to 70 (DFW->south).

Thursday: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy. High: Near 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Lower humidity. High: Low 60s.
Weekend: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs: Low to mid 60s.

Dallas, TX
