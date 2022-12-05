Despite Big 12 title game loss, TCU makes the four-team CFP tournament

Despite a deflating over-time loss in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, TCU remains in the No. 3 sport for the final College Football Playoff rankings released Sunday, good for a berth in the four-team CFP tournament.

As the third seed, the Horned Frogs will meet No. 2 seed Michigan in one of CFP semi-finals on New Years Eve at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

The other semi will pit top ranked Georgia against No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The two winners meet in the CFP title game on January 9th in Inglewood, California.

TCU's selection makes it the first Texas team to make tournament in its nine-year history.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram