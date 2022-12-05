Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Gym catering to children with autism opens first branch in Northern Kentucky
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - We Rock The Spectrum is opening a new location in Northern Kentucky this Saturday. The gym in Erlanger features sensory-friendly experiences for kids living with autism. Children of all abilities are welcome, meaning siblings can join in on the fun. The equipment includes a zip line, trampoline and swing, which all help children with motor skills and spatial relations.
WKRC
Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
WKRC
New Richmond schools return to remote learning due to bus driver shortage
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WKRC) - Schools in New Richmond have temporarily gone back to remote learning. There's a shortage of bus drivers due to illness, officials say. So, students returned to a remote schedule Thursday and Friday. The superintendent says they will hopefully be back in classrooms on Monday.
WKRC
CPD impound lot open 6 days a week, but won't charge storage fee for day off
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is good news and bad news for anyone whose car ends up impounded by Cincinnati Police. The bad news is that the department's impound lot will no longer be open seven days a week. It is now closed on Sundays. The good news is that owners...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati to spend $3M to fix hazards at former hotel
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The City of Cincinnati will kick in $3 million to help fix hazardous conditions at the former Terrace Plaza Hotel. It is the first injection of taxpayer money into the vacant historic building downtown. City council unanimously approved the funding at its meeting Wednesday. The money will...
WKRC
School bus hits student in Clermont County
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia High School student was hit by a school bus Thursday morning. According to the school district, the student was struck by the bus at Old State Route 32 and Batavia Road. The student was taken to the hospital for observation. The school said...
WKRC
Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
WKRC
One of CVG's newest airlines adds more flights
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's newest carriers is adding two more direct routes locally before its inaugural flights have even begun. On Wednesday, Breeze Airways announced its adding direct routes locally to both Orange County, Calif., and Providence, R.I. The announcement comes roughly two...
WKRC
Crews search retention pond for missing Clermont County man with autism
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Crews are searching a retention pond for signs of a missing man with autism in Pierce Township Thursday. Pierce Township Police say Thomas Mills was last seen in the parking lot of the Amelia Court Apartments Tuesday morning around eight. A fire and rescue team...
WKRC
Hamilton County coroner's lab named after Dr. O'dell Owens
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The new Hamilton County coroner's lab is getting a new name to honor the life of Dr. O'dell Owens. County commissioners unanimously approved the resolution Thursday afternoon. Owens served as the county coroner from 2004 to 2010. Dr. Owens died just before Thanksgiving after a...
WKRC
Children's Theatre of Cincinnati putting on production of 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can see the most famous reindeer of all over the weekend at the Taft Theater. The Cincinnati Children's Theatre production of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" opens Saturday. Artistic director Roderick Justice talked with Local 12's Sheila Gray about this Christmas classic.
WKRC
University of Cincinnati plans $100 million project just off campus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The University of Cincinnati is asking for construction managers to submit qualifications to build a $100 million mixed-use project just south of campus and to the east of the U-Square development. The university has faced a student housing crunch as enrollment continues to hit records,...
WKRC
Hathaway's Diner server retires after 40 years
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The people at Hathaway's Diner downtown celebrated a server who recently retired after 40 years. Geneva Huff has been a server at Hathaway's Diner in the Carew Tower for more than 42 years. Co-workers hosted a party this morning to celebrate her last day. They call Geneva...
WKRC
Restless leg syndrome: Treatment options for the common condition that disrupts sleep
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It is estimated two in three Americans have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. If all you want for Christmas is a good night’s sleep, you may want to ask your doctor about a common condition that disrupts sleep known as restless leg syndrome.
WKRC
Local man reaches goal of raising $10K worth of toys for Toys for Tots
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WKRC) - You may remember a story about a Kroger associate who was working to collect more than $10,000 in gifts for Toys for Tots. On Friday he officially reached his goal and Toys for Tots and members of the community helped pick all of the donations off at the Kroger in Fort Mitchell.
WKRC
Arm, elbow injuries caused by overuse on the rise this time of year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you notice your shoulders, arms, or elbows are hurting, it might be a common problem that happens with overuse injuries. Sports medicine specialists at OrthoCincy says they are seeing a lot of arm and elbow injuries this time of year. It often results in what we call tennis elbow, even though you can get it from a lot more than playing tennis.
WKRC
Police seek to identify vandals who targeted Jewish center
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - Investigators are trying to identify two people who damaged the Hillel House recently. Cincinnati Police said they damaged the Jewish Center on Clifton Avenue on Dec. 4. Investigators didn't say what kind of damage was done to the facility. Anyone with information is asked to...
WKRC
Batavia Township fire destroys home, damages house next door
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A garage fire in Batavia Township Friday destroyed one home and damaged another. A mail carrier spotted the garage burning on Wedgewood Court around 10 a.m. and called 911. This video was sent in by a Local 12 viewer:. The fire spread to the rest...
WKRC
Fairfield Township Police find human remains, possibly linked to missing man
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKRC) - Police made a shocking discovery that may be connected to a man reported missing two years ago. Fairfield Township Police found human remains around the Hueston Woods State Park at the Butler County/Preble County border on Wednesday. Michael Allen McKenney was reported missing on June...
WKRC
Newly revitalized College Hill to hold tree lighting
CINCINNATI (WKRC)-- College Hill is gearing up for the 3rd Annual Light Up College Hill event. It takes place Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Patrick Park in the business district. The Chief Executive Officer of the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation said there will be...
Comments / 0