Sharonville, OH

Gym catering to children with autism opens first branch in Northern Kentucky

ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - We Rock The Spectrum is opening a new location in Northern Kentucky this Saturday. The gym in Erlanger features sensory-friendly experiences for kids living with autism. Children of all abilities are welcome, meaning siblings can join in on the fun. The equipment includes a zip line, trampoline and swing, which all help children with motor skills and spatial relations.
Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
City of Cincinnati to spend $3M to fix hazards at former hotel

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The City of Cincinnati will kick in $3 million to help fix hazardous conditions at the former Terrace Plaza Hotel. It is the first injection of taxpayer money into the vacant historic building downtown. City council unanimously approved the funding at its meeting Wednesday. The money will...
School bus hits student in Clermont County

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia High School student was hit by a school bus Thursday morning. According to the school district, the student was struck by the bus at Old State Route 32 and Batavia Road. The student was taken to the hospital for observation. The school said...
Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
One of CVG's newest airlines adds more flights

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's newest carriers is adding two more direct routes locally before its inaugural flights have even begun. On Wednesday, Breeze Airways announced its adding direct routes locally to both Orange County, Calif., and Providence, R.I. The announcement comes roughly two...
Hamilton County coroner's lab named after Dr. O'dell Owens

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The new Hamilton County coroner's lab is getting a new name to honor the life of Dr. O'dell Owens. County commissioners unanimously approved the resolution Thursday afternoon. Owens served as the county coroner from 2004 to 2010. Dr. Owens died just before Thanksgiving after a...
University of Cincinnati plans $100 million project just off campus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The University of Cincinnati is asking for construction managers to submit qualifications to build a $100 million mixed-use project just south of campus and to the east of the U-Square development. The university has faced a student housing crunch as enrollment continues to hit records,...
Hathaway's Diner server retires after 40 years

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The people at Hathaway's Diner downtown celebrated a server who recently retired after 40 years. Geneva Huff has been a server at Hathaway's Diner in the Carew Tower for more than 42 years. Co-workers hosted a party this morning to celebrate her last day. They call Geneva...
Arm, elbow injuries caused by overuse on the rise this time of year

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you notice your shoulders, arms, or elbows are hurting, it might be a common problem that happens with overuse injuries. Sports medicine specialists at OrthoCincy says they are seeing a lot of arm and elbow injuries this time of year. It often results in what we call tennis elbow, even though you can get it from a lot more than playing tennis.
Police seek to identify vandals who targeted Jewish center

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - Investigators are trying to identify two people who damaged the Hillel House recently. Cincinnati Police said they damaged the Jewish Center on Clifton Avenue on Dec. 4. Investigators didn't say what kind of damage was done to the facility. Anyone with information is asked to...
Batavia Township fire destroys home, damages house next door

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A garage fire in Batavia Township Friday destroyed one home and damaged another. A mail carrier spotted the garage burning on Wedgewood Court around 10 a.m. and called 911. This video was sent in by a Local 12 viewer:. The fire spread to the rest...
Newly revitalized College Hill to hold tree lighting

CINCINNATI (WKRC)-- College Hill is gearing up for the 3rd Annual Light Up College Hill event. It takes place Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Patrick Park in the business district. The Chief Executive Officer of the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation said there will be...
