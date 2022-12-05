Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Ticketmaster expected 1.5 million 'verified' Taylor Swift fans on the site but 14 million people were trying to get tickets, Live Nation chairman says: 'We could have filled 900 stadiums'
Ticketmaster was only supposed to be opened to 1.5 million "verified" Taylor Swift fans for presale. Live Nation's chairman said 14 million people tried to get tickets, and could've filled 900 stadiums. Greg Maffei said the company is "sympathetic" to fans for long wait times and website issues. Ticketmaster's presale...
Ticketmaster cancels the general sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, leaving angry fans stuck with $45,000 tickets from resellers
To the frustration of millions of fans, the general sale for the U.S. leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been canceled, Ticketmaster announced Thursday. It’s (not) a love story between Taylor Swift fans and Ticketmaster after the general sale for the U.S. leg of the pop star’s Eras Tour was canceled by the events company Thursday.
Taylor Swift tickets hit resale market for up to $35K for Tampa shows
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets for Taylor Swift’s three shows on her “Eras” tour at Raymond James Stadium have hit the resale market after fans struggled to get presale tickets on Tuesday and Ticketmaster canceled the sale for the general public set for Friday. Delays with...
Ticketmaster cancels general ticket sale for Taylor Swift tour after 'extraordinarily high demands'
Saying goodbye to the chance of getting Taylor Swift tickets is "Death By A Thousand Cuts" for some fans – Ticketmaster announced Thursday it had canceled a scheduled general public ticket sale for the pop star's upcoming Eras tour. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient...
Garth Brooks extends upcoming Las Vegas residency 'due to extraordinary demand'
Garth Brooks' upcoming residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been extended through 2024 after organizers saw "extraordinary demand" for tickets to "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE."
Carrie Underwood Announces Return Of Her Las Vegas Residency
Carrie Underwood wrapped the first leg of her “Denim and Rhinestones” Tour before Thanksgiving and now she’s revealed she’s headed back to continue her residency in Las Vegas after she completes the tour next year. Underwood launched her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World...
Matchbox Twenty is touring after postponing 3 times. We found tickets.
Matchbox Twenty was hyped to go on tour in 2020, their first nationwide run of shows since 2017. Then, due to the pandemic, the group postponed and made plans to tour in 2021. Of course, they canceled in 2021. Unfortunately, they had to push back one more year after canceling...
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
Tickets Now on Sale For Morgan Wallen's ‘One Night at a Time' 2 Chicago Shows
Tickets to the two Chicago stops on Country music singer Morgan Wallen's upcoming "One Night at a Time" world tour are officially on sale. According to Wallen's website, tickets to the general public went on sale through Ticketmaster beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. A "Verified Presale" began earlier this week.
TAYLOR SWIFT & FUTURE LEAD 2022 RIAA GOLD & PLATINUM TALLIES
The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) today announces the 13 albums and 68 singles released and awarded this year in the prestigious Gold & Platinum program. Building on her history-making career with another rare million-plus first week launch, Taylor Swift earns the Top Album with her 2X Platinum Midnights (Republic Records), while Future locks the Top Single with his 3X Platinum “Wait for U” (Epic Records/Freebandz). #RIAATopCertified in 2022, this culmination celebrates those who commanded the charts and playlists throughout the year.
LeAnn Rimes postpones some concert dates due to vocal cord bleed
Country singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes said she was forced to postpone a pair of shows because of a bleed on her vocal cord. In an Instagram post that featured a photograph of a handwritten letter from the 40-year-old singer, Rimes said she had also been battling the flu. “It completely and...
Morgan Wallen Adds New Dates to 2023 One Night at a Time Tour
Apparently, 39 nights weren’t enough for the One Night at a Time Tour headlined by Morgan Wallen. The mulleted man from East Tennessee just announced that 14 additional shows have been added to the lineup. Country music stars Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman will also be along...
