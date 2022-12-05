ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

5 things to know this Monday, December 5

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Happy Monday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s weather report , the week is off to a clear and cold start, but it will end a little cloudier and milder.

Today’s five things you need to know include the New York State Tree Lighting, Siena College naming its next president, and a Greenport man being charged with attempted murder in an alleged stabbing.

1. Hundreds gather for Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Empire State Plaza

Hundreds of folks of all ages from all over the Capital District came over to the Empire State Plaza to kick off the holiday season with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Hundreds Gather for Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Empire State Plaza

2. Siena College names 13th president

Siena College announced its 13th president after a board meeting on December 2. Recommended by the presidential search committee and with the unanimous support of the College’s Board of Trustees, Charles Seifert, Ph.D., has been officially appointed the 13th president of Siena College.

Siena College names 13th president

3. Greenport man charged with attempted murder in alleged stabbing

A Greenport man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a stabbing, and is being charged with attempted murder. Louis Lowman, 48, is being charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Greenport man charged with attempted murder in alleged stabbing

4. Troy woman arrested for allegedly attacking boyfriend

A Troy woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attacking her alleged boyfriend in front of police, as well as resisting arrest. Kristen Garzone, 36, of Troy, faces multiple charges.

Troy woman arrested for allegedly attacking boyfriend

5. Clifton Park woman to serve 5 years for DWI incident

Katherine Enger, 37, of Clifton Park, has been sentenced to five years in state prison for a DWI incident in July. The indictment alleged that Enger was driving under the influence of several drugs in the area of Cohoe Crescent Road, and caused severe physical injury to a victim.

Clifton Park woman to serve 5 years for DWI incident

NEWS10 ABC

