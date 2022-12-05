Read full article on original website
President Biden announces $36 billion relief for Central States Pension Fund
WASHINGTON, D. C. - President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the failing Central States Pension Fund, which serves almost 40,000 Ohioans, will get $36 billion from the American Rescue Plan to prevent drastic cuts to the pensions of the more than 350,000 union workers and retirees it covers. “Thanks to...
Trump rips Jewish leaders for ‘lack of loyalty’ to him
Former President Donald Trump denounced Jewish leaders on Friday, accusing them of a “lack of loyalty” to him and saying that they “should be ashamed of themselves.” Trump’s latest missive comes after a report that some Jewish leaders have demanded an audience with the 76-year-old former president and want him to apologize for his November Mar-a-Lago dinner with anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. “How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel. They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers...
Ukrainian youth choir defies war with messages of freedom
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — From a dank Kyiv bomb shelter to the bright stage lights of Europe's theaters, a Ukrainian youth choir's hymns in praise of freedom offer a kind of healing balm to its war-scarred members. The Shchedryk ensemble, described as Kyiv’s oldest professional children’s choir,...
America’s Future Files SCOTUS Amicus Brief in Big Tech Censorship Case
We pray that for the sake of saving a civil, decent society and to further the survival of our nation, the SCOTUS heeds our insight and holds to account those who are willing to destroy America.” — Mary O’Neill, Executive Director NORTH PORT, FLORIDA, UNITED
Americans need to find a better balance of individual and collective rights: Richard M. Perloff
CLEVELAND -- It’s my right. I have an absolute right to do this. You’re trampling on my rights. Those are a common cri de coeur in contemporary America. In 2021, when airlines required masks, thousands of passengers threatened, insulted or assaulted flight attendants, claiming they had a right not to mask up.
American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world.
‘Duct Tape and Band-Aids’: Inside Herschel Walker’s Campaign Collapse
It was no secret that Herschel Walker had baggage. Before he even announced his candidacy, Walker’s still-unofficial campaign hired outside consultants to compile a report on Walker’s potential problems. The report weighed in at over 500 pages. According to two people familiar with the tome of opposition research,...
Ohio couple’s gifts show need for U.S. Supreme Court ethics code, congressional committee told
WASHINGTON, D. C. – Meals and vacations that a wealthy evangelical Ohio couple bestowed on conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices were cited as a reason the nation’s highest court needs an ethics code at a Thursday hearing by the House Judiciary Committee. Gayle and Don Wright of Centerville,...
Rob Portman bids farewell to U.S. Senate, keeps pressing deals: Capitol Letter
Last stand: In an era of partisan strife that’s made compromise increasingly difficult in the nation’s capital, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman plans to keep brokering political deals until the last mementos of his 24-year legislative career are wheeled out of the U.S. Senate in January, Sabrina Eaton writes. Not having to run for reelection was a freeing experience for Portman. It let him spend his last two years in Congress negotiating compromises with colleagues instead of devoting himself to raising reelection money, making campaign appearances and preparing for debates.
