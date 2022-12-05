ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Trump rips Jewish leaders for ‘lack of loyalty’ to him

Former President Donald Trump denounced Jewish leaders on Friday, accusing them of a “lack of loyalty” to him and saying that they “should be ashamed of themselves.”  Trump’s latest missive comes after a report that some Jewish leaders have demanded an audience with the 76-year-old former president and want him to apologize for his November Mar-a-Lago dinner with anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.   “How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel. They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ukrainian youth choir defies war with messages of freedom

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — From a dank Kyiv bomb shelter to the bright stage lights of Europe's theaters, a Ukrainian youth choir's hymns in praise of freedom offer a kind of healing balm to its war-scarred members. The Shchedryk ensemble, described as Kyiv’s oldest professional children’s choir,...
Cleveland.com

Rob Portman bids farewell to U.S. Senate, keeps pressing deals: Capitol Letter

Last stand: In an era of partisan strife that’s made compromise increasingly difficult in the nation’s capital, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman plans to keep brokering political deals until the last mementos of his 24-year legislative career are wheeled out of the U.S. Senate in January, Sabrina Eaton writes. Not having to run for reelection was a freeing experience for Portman. It let him spend his last two years in Congress negotiating compromises with colleagues instead of devoting himself to raising reelection money, making campaign appearances and preparing for debates.
