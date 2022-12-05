Former President Donald Trump denounced Jewish leaders on Friday, accusing them of a “lack of loyalty” to him and saying that they “should be ashamed of themselves.” Trump’s latest missive comes after a report that some Jewish leaders have demanded an audience with the 76-year-old former president and want him to apologize for his November Mar-a-Lago dinner with anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. “How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel. They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers...

