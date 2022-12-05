ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Things to know today: Religion, gay rights clash at Supreme Court; 'Sesame Street' legend dies; Kennedy Center honors

By Associated Press, CNN
Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago
Is the Trump era over?

Conservative columnist Cal Thomas and Georgia psychologist Robert Pawlicki offer differing takes on whether former President Donald Trump is fading or staying put as the Republican Party's biggest name and most influential leader. (3) updates to this series since Updated 4 hrs ago.
Same-sex marriage bill clears Congress; Russia frees Brittney Griner; Harry, Meghan slam tabloids; Celine Dion cancels shows | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):. » The House has given final approval to protections for same-sex marriages. The vote Thursday sends the legislation to President Joe Biden, who says he'll promptly sign the measure into law.
AP News Summary at 11:21 p.m. EST

Warnock delivers 51-seat Senate for Democrats, and much more. WASHINGTON (AP) — Raphael Warnock’s victory in swing-state Georgia gives Senate Democrats a 51-49 majority. It's a “lift,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday at the Capitol. Schumer said Democrats want to “get things done.” The extra seat ends one of the longest evenly split 50-50 Senates in modern memory. With a full majority Schumer is confident Democrats can sideline Trump-inspired Republicans and reach across the aisle for bipartisan priorities in the new year. Just to start, Senate Democrats will be able to have an easier time organizing committees and conducting routine votes over Republican objections.
