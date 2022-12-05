Things to know today: Religion, gay rights clash at Supreme Court; 'Sesame Street' legend dies; Kennedy Center honors

Read full article on original website
Things to know today: Sinema leaves Democratic Party; Griner arrives in Texas; coup plot in Germany
Today is Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview.
Fox News Hosts Answer Their Own Complaint In Embarrassing Supercut
Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade get a stark reminder of their past comments in the "Daily Show" montage.
Is the Trump era over?
Conservative columnist Cal Thomas and Georgia psychologist Robert Pawlicki offer differing takes on whether former President Donald Trump is fading or staying put as the Republican Party's biggest name and most influential leader. (3) updates to this series since Updated 4 hrs ago.
Same-sex marriage bill clears Congress; Russia frees Brittney Griner; Harry, Meghan slam tabloids; Celine Dion cancels shows | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):. » The House has given final approval to protections for same-sex marriages. The vote Thursday sends the legislation to President Joe Biden, who says he'll promptly sign the measure into law.
Emhoff pained by antisemitism; survivors return to Pearl Harbor; another delay for Real ID | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):. » Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, says he's pained by a rise in antisemitism in the United States.
AP News Summary at 11:21 p.m. EST
Warnock delivers 51-seat Senate for Democrats, and much more. WASHINGTON (AP) — Raphael Warnock’s victory in swing-state Georgia gives Senate Democrats a 51-49 majority. It's a “lift,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday at the Capitol. Schumer said Democrats want to “get things done.” The extra seat ends one of the longest evenly split 50-50 Senates in modern memory. With a full majority Schumer is confident Democrats can sideline Trump-inspired Republicans and reach across the aisle for bipartisan priorities in the new year. Just to start, Senate Democrats will be able to have an easier time organizing committees and conducting routine votes over Republican objections.
