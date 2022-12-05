Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
WBTV
Mount Holly to unveil statue in honor of fallen officer Tyler Herndon
The FBI and authorities in Mexico have been investigating her death. We have the perfect recipe for those leftovers. Kitty Corbin of Beard Bakes joined us to teach an easy version of making stickies. Charlotte community helps family after house fire. Updated: 13 hours ago. An east charlotte family has...
WBTV
Community remembers three-year anniversary of local restaurant owner’s murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The community of NoDa is struggling with a grim anniversary Friday. Back in 2019, Scott Brooks, co-owner of Brooks Sandwich House, was robbed and shot just outside of his restaurant. He didn’t survive his injuries. Three years later, people are continuing to remember his legacy...
WBTV
Making stickies with Beard Bakes
Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to NC — tickets on sale this week
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host “The Price is Right Live” stage show next year. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. for the show that’s set to happen in Greensboro on April 6, 2023. The Price Is Right Live is an […]
WBTV
South Charlotte elementary school evacuated following bomb threat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A south Charlotte school had to be evacuated on Friday after it received a bomb threat, the school said in a letter to parents. Pinewood Elementary School received the threat on Friday afternoon, and out of an abundance of caution, cleared out the school and moved all students and staff to a nearby Office Depot store on South Boulevard.
WBTV
Longtime Cabarrus Active Living and Parks director honored
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the past 41 years, Londa Strong served Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks (ALP) department in various capacities. From part-time employee to current ALP director, Strong witnessed firsthand how the county and her department transformed into what residents and visitors experience today. In...
WBTV
New “Selling Charlotte” TV series shows off luxury homes and lifestyle in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - American Dream TV is filming “Selling Charlotte” with several local real estate agents while showcasing some of the city’s most popular attractions. The new series is not affiliated with other real estate-focused spinoffs like Netflix’s “Selling Sunset.”. Background: The show “American...
2 girls killed in Salisbury fire had ‘energy of 10,000 people,’ family says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A somber memorial sits at a Salisbury home on Church Street where two girls died in an overnight fire last weekend. Jesus Cedeno said his nieces, 4-year-old Rosemary and 3-year-old Isabella had the “energy of 10,000 people.”. “To be honest with you, they had a...
WBTV
Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
WBTV
‘God showed me who he was in a big way’: Charlotte real estate group helps family after fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An east Charlotte family lost everything when their apartment caught fire. Now, they’re starting over with a few Guardian Angels. The fire was two weeks ago and things felt like rock bottom for the family, but they’re feeling hopeful again just weeks before the holidays.
WBTV
Video shows suspects stealing $30k in ATVs, dirt bikes from Gaston County business
Scott Brooks was murdered and robbed outside of Brooks Sandwich House three years ago. Family continues push for justice in Shanquella Robinson case. The Charlotte community will stand behind the family of Robinson on Saturday during a rally at Little Rock AME Zion Church. CMS working to help homeless students...
860wacb.com
Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
WBTV
Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home
Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
WBTV
Police: Man assaulted girlfriend with mini sledgehammer in Gaston Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police charged a man for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend with a mini sledgehammer and preventing her from seeking aid. Police say they went to an area hospital at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 2 after a woman called 911 to report an assault. She told officers she was at Robert Louis Singletary’s apartment a few hours earlier when he hit her in the back of the head with a mini sledgehammer.
WBTV
Rowan EDC: Rowan County seeing uptick in business recruiting visits
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC is seeing increased interest in sites across Rowan County, leading to a significant uptick in visits by companies considering a relocation or expansion into Rowan. To date, the Rowan EDC has hosted 20 in-person visits from companies. That total has already surpassed...
WBTV
Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were working early Thursday morning to restore power after a car crash left many in the dark in east Charlotte. Just before midnight, a car crashed into a pole on Eastway Drive. According to Medic, one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
NC science center welcomes newborn fishing cat kitten
The center announced on Instagram Monday that they were celebrating the birth of a sweet baby fishing kitten.
WBTV
More showers to pass through before sunshine returns next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a soggy, grey week we are still not done with the rain. We will have to deal with some more passing showers for the weekend, but sunshine will finally return for the start of next week. Saturday: Cloudy, cool. First Alert: Rain chances increase Sunday...
WBTV
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
WBTV
One in custody after deadly shooting on N. Flint St. in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is in custody following a deadly shooting late Wednesday night in Lincolnton. According to the Lincolnton Police Department, officers were called to the shooting on North Flint Street at 11 p.m. Investigators said the victim, 46-year-old Valeska Keely Ward, died after being taken...
Comments / 0