Salisbury, NC

WBTV

Mount Holly to unveil statue in honor of fallen officer Tyler Herndon

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Making stickies with Beard Bakes

Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

South Charlotte elementary school evacuated following bomb threat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A south Charlotte school had to be evacuated on Friday after it received a bomb threat, the school said in a letter to parents. Pinewood Elementary School received the threat on Friday afternoon, and out of an abundance of caution, cleared out the school and moved all students and staff to a nearby Office Depot store on South Boulevard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Longtime Cabarrus Active Living and Parks director honored

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the past 41 years, Londa Strong served Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks (ALP) department in various capacities. From part-time employee to current ALP director, Strong witnessed firsthand how the county and her department transformed into what residents and visitors experience today. In...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police

Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home

KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Police: Man assaulted girlfriend with mini sledgehammer in Gaston Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police charged a man for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend with a mini sledgehammer and preventing her from seeking aid. Police say they went to an area hospital at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 2 after a woman called 911 to report an assault. She told officers she was at Robert Louis Singletary’s apartment a few hours earlier when he hit her in the back of the head with a mini sledgehammer.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Rowan EDC: Rowan County seeing uptick in business recruiting visits

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC is seeing increased interest in sites across Rowan County, leading to a significant uptick in visits by companies considering a relocation or expansion into Rowan. To date, the Rowan EDC has hosted 20 in-person visits from companies. That total has already surpassed...
WBTV

More showers to pass through before sunshine returns next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a soggy, grey week we are still not done with the rain. We will have to deal with some more passing showers for the weekend, but sunshine will finally return for the start of next week. Saturday: Cloudy, cool. First Alert: Rain chances increase Sunday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One in custody after deadly shooting on N. Flint St. in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is in custody following a deadly shooting late Wednesday night in Lincolnton. According to the Lincolnton Police Department, officers were called to the shooting on North Flint Street at 11 p.m. Investigators said the victim, 46-year-old Valeska Keely Ward, died after being taken...
LINCOLNTON, NC

