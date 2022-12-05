ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reedley, CA

20-Year-Old Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident Near Reedley (Reedley, CA)

 4 days ago

The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Manning Avenue at about 9:40 a.m.

According to the officials, a Nissan 350Z was travelling at a high speed on the road as it approached a curve close to Kings River Road. The car then ran off the road, rolled down an embankment, and slammed into a utility pole. It then crashed through a fence.

The driver, identified as a 20-year-old person, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, identified to be 18 years old, incurred moderate injuries, and was transported to a hospital.

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed.

The authorities have not reported if alcohol or drugs played a role in the fatal accident. A toxicology test is yet to be conducted.

The crash is still being investigated.

December 5, 2022

Source: Fresno Bee

