20-Year-Old Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident Near Reedley (Reedley, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.
The accident occurred on Manning Avenue at about 9:40 a.m.
According to the officials, a Nissan 350Z was travelling at a high speed on the road as it approached a curve close to Kings River Road. The car then ran off the road, rolled down an embankment, and slammed into a utility pole. It then crashed through a fence.
The driver, identified as a 20-year-old person, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, identified to be 18 years old, incurred moderate injuries, and was transported to a hospital.
The identities of the victims have not been disclosed.
The authorities have not reported if alcohol or drugs played a role in the fatal accident. A toxicology test is yet to be conducted.
The crash is still being investigated.
December 5, 2022
Source: Fresno Bee
