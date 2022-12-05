ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Trooper ‘lucky to be alive’ after 3-mile, 115 mph interstate incident

By Sabrina Shutters
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDgPQ_0jXjMfJP00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Delaware man is facing multiple charges after allegedly dragging a state trooper down the interstate Friday , according to police.

The suspect, 38-year-old Milton Jermaine Lewis, was arrested in Henrico County just a couple of hours after crashing his car.

Lewis is facing at least ten charges, including having a concealed weapon after troopers found a gun inside his SUV.

A crumpled vehicle is what’s left after the terrifying incident. Police said once the trooper pulled over Lewis, he became combative and drove off, trapping the trooper in the passenger side door of Lewis’ vehicle. The trooper was then driven along Interstate 295 for three miles as Lewis sped at 115 miles per hour.

William & Mary Football defeats Gardner-Webb, moves on to FCS quarterfinal

“They had an altercation between the two of them and somehow the trooper was pulled into the vehicle. The trooper was inside of the vehicle when the suspect drove off at a very high rate of speed,” Virginia State Police Sergeant Jessica Shehan described.

Lewis then hit two tractor-trailers and crashed near the Creighton Road exit. After crashing, he got out and ran away from the vehicle.

The trooper has some cuts and bruises, but Sergeant Shehan said he’s lucky to be alive.

Lewis also has minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 3

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

What happened to the violence interrupters in Richmond?

Mayor Levar Stoney and former Police Chief Gerald Smith announced in February that the city of Richmond would be taking new measures to fight gun violence. The violence interrupters were intended to serve as mediators for people at risk of committing violence. Ten months later, the question stands -- where are they?
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police records detail violent 2016 incident involving former Virginia officer in cross-country murder investigation

A recently released police report on former Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper Austin Lee Edwards -- the man accused of murdering a family in California the day after Thanksgiving before turning the gun on himself in a shootout with local authorities -- has raised new questions about how the 28-year-old was able to go through the hiring process with not one, but two law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy