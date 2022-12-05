Trooper ‘lucky to be alive’ after 3-mile, 115 mph interstate incident

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Delaware man is facing multiple charges after allegedly dragging a state trooper down the interstate Friday , according to police.

The suspect, 38-year-old Milton Jermaine Lewis, was arrested in Henrico County just a couple of hours after crashing his car.

Lewis is facing at least ten charges, including having a concealed weapon after troopers found a gun inside his SUV.

A crumpled vehicle is what’s left after the terrifying incident. Police said once the trooper pulled over Lewis, he became combative and drove off, trapping the trooper in the passenger side door of Lewis’ vehicle. The trooper was then driven along Interstate 295 for three miles as Lewis sped at 115 miles per hour.

“They had an altercation between the two of them and somehow the trooper was pulled into the vehicle. The trooper was inside of the vehicle when the suspect drove off at a very high rate of speed,” Virginia State Police Sergeant Jessica Shehan described.

Lewis then hit two tractor-trailers and crashed near the Creighton Road exit. After crashing, he got out and ran away from the vehicle.

The trooper has some cuts and bruises, but Sergeant Shehan said he’s lucky to be alive.

Lewis also has minor injuries.

