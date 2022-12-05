ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shadowdancer andy
4d ago

So this is a competition now. Who's winning and who's losing. Well we shall see who the losers will be once the docuseries is shown and Harry's book comes out. I bet it won't the princ and princess of Wales.

Lisa Guliani
4d ago

Uh, one would not get the impression H & M are "winning" anything more than public scorn, contempt and derision if you read the public comments on the Netflix trailer.Somebody with some common sense and a conscience would've known better....

Debbie Vanoli-caldwell
4d ago

Sinewed when did this turn into a competition? Harry and Megan will lose in the long run. After Harry’s money runs out and Megan will leave. I doubt King Charles or William will accept Harry back after all the bad mouthing.

Related
The List

Royal Expert Says Meghan Markle's Hopes For A Political Future Are Over

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, there was speculation that Meghan was interested in a career in public office (via The Mirror). Many believed Meghan Markle was aiming for a future in politics after the Sussexes added Miranda Barbot to their public relations team. Barbot previously worked under former President Barack Obama and assisted in his successful reelection campaign in 2012.
SheKnows

Prince William Reportedly Has an Intense Game Plan Ready Ahead of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Documentary

Right when you think reconciliation is afoot between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Sussexes, another curveball gets thrown right in royal fans’ faces. As many know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s six-part docuseries on Netflix is coming soon, and Prince William is reportedly ready to fight back. A source from the royal family told The Sunday Express that he is “ready to challenge the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and will no longer sit back as they make ‘dubious claims,’” also claiming that the accusations the pair are making are “inaccurate.” They added, “The Prince and Princesses’ team will...
The List

Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry

Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
Newsweek

Newsweek

