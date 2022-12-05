Janelle Brown is no longer a sister wife. The Sister Wives star has officially split from Kody Brown after months of rumored separation, reported In Touch. "Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," a source told the outlet, explaining that she had "outgrew him." Gwendlyn Brown, Christine's daughter, fueled speculation when she accidentally revealed that only Meri and Robyn remained as wives during a TikTok Live in November. Christine's aunt, Kristyn Decker, also told In Touch in November Janelle had left Kody "a long time ago. "As far as any relationship, any marriage goes, I think [Janelle's] similar to, in Meri Brown's situation where she's just staying in a marriage that's not really a marriage," Kristyn told In Touch.

11 HOURS AGO