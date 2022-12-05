Read full article on original website
Related
Robyn Brown Tearfully Admits She Feels That 'Angry' Kody Is 'Shooting Us All Down' After Christine Left
The cracks are starting to show in Robyn Brown and Kody Brown's relationship. Ever since Christine Brown decided to leave the patriarch last year, his relationships with his remaining sister wives have been taking major blows — and Robyn, who is dubbed Kody's favorite wife, can't take it any longer."It’s hard to be a plural wife when your husband has a wife leaving him," Robyn, 43, says in the sneak peek of the Sunday, December 11, episode of Sister Wives. "Most men in monogamy they go do stupid stuff and they date whoever. And they’re angry and they’re pissed....
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe They’ve Found Proof Robyn Brown Always ‘Despised’ Christine
'Sister Wives' took to Reddit to discuss an episode where they believe it appears clear that Robyn Brown 'despised' Christine.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans ‘Shocked’ With Robyn’s Daughter’s ‘Insensitive’ Reaction to Meeting Evie for the First Time
'Sister Wives' fans are 'shocked' by Robyn's daughter, Breanna Brown's strange and 'insensitive' reaction to meeting Madison and Caleb's daughter Evie for the first time. Here's what they had to say.
Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa Split? See Breakup Clues
Are they or aren’t they? 90 Day Fiancé stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa have confused viewers with their rollercoaster romance; however, fans are convinced the pair have seemingly split for good! Keep reading to find out clues on why fans think Kalani and Asuelu have split. When...
The Hollywood Gossip
Revenge Body Alert! Janelle Brown Drops 100 Pounds in Wake of Alleged Kody Divorce
Janelle Brown may or may not have left her self-centered jerk of a husband behind. But one thing seems absolutely certain these days of the long-time Sister Wives cast member:. She’s left a whole bunch of pounds in the proverbial dust!. Amid strong speculation that Janelle really has followed...
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Subtly Breaks Her Silence Amid Kody Brown Split: ‘Just Me’
Flying solo! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown appeared to subtly confirm her and ex-husband Kody Brown’s split. Shortly after In Touch exclusively confirmed their separation on Friday, December 9, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Janelle’s Instagram bio was updated to say, “Just me,” accompanied by a smiling emoji. According to a few fans, her bio previously described her as a sister wife and focused on her family.
Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Shocks Fans With Astonishing Fasting-Based Weight Loss: 'They Both Look Very Unhealthy'
Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar have recently embarked on a strict weight loss journey, but fans took to social media to voice concerns about the television personalities' new looks. Jim Bob first spoke openly about his relationship with food and his struggles with his weight on their family's blog in an entry shared on Tuesday, November 22, days before Thanksgiving. "Over the past decade and a half, I have made some unhealthy food choices. We’ve traveled quite a bit as a family, and it was easy to eat a lot of fast food," he explained, noting that, "while it...
18 Petrifying Photographs That Are Ridiculously Scary For No Good Reason
Try not to think about these photos when you close your eyes tonight,
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Accuses Kody of 'Using' Her for Her Money as He Says He Feels 'Disrespected'
Housing continues to be a sore subject in the Brown family on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. After Christine Brown leaves town for her new home in Utah, the sale of her old house falls through. Kody is keen on finding a way to keep the house in the family,...
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn and Kody Labeled ‘Selfish’ Parents After Fans Notice Ariella Still Uses a Pacifier
'Sister Wives' fans call out Robyn and Kody for their parenting after noticing Ariella wasn't wearing a seatbelt but did have a pacifier. Fans debate whether this is acceptable for a five-year-old or not.
The Hollywood Gossip
Austin Forsyth Calls Joy-Anna Duggar a "Dirty Girl" After Dramatic Haircut
When Joy-Anna Duggar surprised Austin Forsyth with her new haircut, it was certainly a surprise. Maybe he was just startled. Or maybe he was just tired. But maybe Austin was unhappy that his wife had made a change without his permission. He made it clear that he wanted her hair longer.
Popculture
'Sister Wives': Another Wife Divorcing Kody Brown
Janelle Brown is no longer a sister wife. The Sister Wives star has officially split from Kody Brown after months of rumored separation, reported In Touch. "Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," a source told the outlet, explaining that she had "outgrew him." Gwendlyn Brown, Christine's daughter, fueled speculation when she accidentally revealed that only Meri and Robyn remained as wives during a TikTok Live in November. Christine's aunt, Kristyn Decker, also told In Touch in November Janelle had left Kody "a long time ago. "As far as any relationship, any marriage goes, I think [Janelle's] similar to, in Meri Brown's situation where she's just staying in a marriage that's not really a marriage," Kristyn told In Touch.
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
womansday.com
'The Voice' Fans Can’t Stop Doing Double Takes Of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look
How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend. Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi. The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year. But she had fans doing double...
‘Sister Wives’: a Brown Family Member Just Finally Revealed the Real Reason for the Family’s Move to Flagstaff
'Sister Wives' fans always suspected Kody Brown moved his entire family for one person. One of Kody's kids just suggested it's true.
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split
The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For Prostitutes
In a story stranger than fiction, the Chief Financial Officer of 83-year-old Thomas Girardi's law firm has been arrested for embezzling millions of dollars to pay for prostitutes and other extravagances.
‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Brown Thinks a Portrait Robyn Brown Had Commissioned Was ‘Sooo Weird,’ Fans Agree
Gwendlyn Brown, Kody Brown and Christine Brown's daughter, is sharing insider information about her famous family on Patreon, and 'Sister Wives' fans are here for it.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS
“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
121K+
Post
1059M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0