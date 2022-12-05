ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Robyn Brown Tearfully Admits She Feels That 'Angry' Kody Is 'Shooting Us All Down' After Christine Left

The cracks are starting to show in Robyn Brown and Kody Brown's relationship. Ever since Christine Brown decided to leave the patriarch last year, his relationships with his remaining sister wives have been taking major blows — and Robyn, who is dubbed Kody's favorite wife, can't take it any longer."It’s hard to be a plural wife when your husband has a wife leaving him," Robyn, 43, says in the sneak peek of the Sunday, December 11, episode of Sister Wives. "Most men in monogamy they go do stupid stuff and they date whoever. And they’re angry and they’re pissed....
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Subtly Breaks Her Silence Amid Kody Brown Split: ‘Just Me’

Flying solo! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown appeared to subtly confirm her and ex-husband Kody Brown’s split. Shortly after In Touch exclusively confirmed their separation on Friday, December 9, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Janelle’s Instagram bio was updated to say, “Just me,” accompanied by a smiling emoji. According to a few fans, her bio previously described her as a sister wife and focused on her family.
OK! Magazine

Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Shocks Fans With Astonishing Fasting-Based Weight Loss: 'They Both Look Very Unhealthy'

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar have recently embarked on a strict weight loss journey, but fans took to social media to voice concerns about the television personalities' new looks. Jim Bob first spoke openly about his relationship with food and his struggles with his weight on their family's blog in an entry shared on Tuesday, November 22, days before Thanksgiving. "Over the past decade and a half, I have made some unhealthy food choices. We’ve traveled quite a bit as a family, and it was easy to eat a lot of fast food," he explained, noting that, "while it...
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Another Wife Divorcing Kody Brown

Janelle Brown is no longer a sister wife. The Sister Wives star has officially split from Kody Brown after months of rumored separation, reported In Touch. "Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," a source told the outlet, explaining that she had "outgrew him." Gwendlyn Brown, Christine's daughter, fueled speculation when she accidentally revealed that only Meri and Robyn remained as wives during a TikTok Live in November. Christine's aunt, Kristyn Decker, also told In Touch in November Janelle had left Kody "a long time ago. "As far as any relationship, any marriage goes, I think [Janelle's] similar to, in Meri Brown's situation where she's just staying in a marriage that's not really a marriage," Kristyn told In Touch.
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
NASHVILLE, TN
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
121K+
Post
1059M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy