Adele brings home comforts to Las Vegas as she poses with Cadbury Fruit & Nut chocolate

Adele may be thousands of miles from home while she performs in Las Vegas for her Caesars Palace residency, but she’s still managed to bring a piece of the UK with her.

A photograph of the singer backstage shows her posing with a Cadbury Fruit & Nut chocolate bar.

The 34-year-old is dressed in her stage ensemble, comprising a floor-length gown featuring an off-shoulder neckline.

Adele shared the BTS snap on Instagram in a series of photos documenting her residency thus far.

The post, which was captioned “weekend 3”, has already garnered more than 1.8 million likes and thousands of comments.

Adele has previously spoken about her love of British chocolate.

In an interview with Vogue , the musician said: “I love a Terry’s Chocolate Orange, I can wolf one down.”

During the same interview, Adele also confessed to being a fan of Heinz ketchup.

“I carry little sachets of Heinz ketchup everywhere with me,” she said.

“Beyoncé has hot sauce in her bag... I have Heinz ketchup.”

The singer explained that she loves to cook, particularly when it comes to preparing a Sunday roast.

“I learned to cook on my own,” she said. “I was on my own, maybe when I was 18, and I was getting loads of takeaways and it was just costing too much money.

“I think I read 30 Minute Meals by good old Jamie Oliver—that’s how I learned the basics of cooking.”