Indianapolis, IN

Woman struck, killed while crossing street on Indianapolis' southeast side

By WRTV.com Staff
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died after being hit by a driver while she was crossing the street early Monday on the city's southeast side.

It happened about 6 a.m. near the intersection of East Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue, according to IMPD.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Callie Nicholson, 23.

Police say the driver stopped and is cooperating.

Authorities haven't provided additional information.

WRTV

WRTV

