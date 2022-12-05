Woman struck, killed while crossing street on Indianapolis' southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died after being hit by a driver while she was crossing the street early Monday on the city's southeast side.
It happened about 6 a.m. near the intersection of East Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue, according to IMPD.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Callie Nicholson, 23.
Police say the driver stopped and is cooperating.
Authorities haven't provided additional information.TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby
Comments / 0