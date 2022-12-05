Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Netflix, Lululemon, DocuSign and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Lululemon — Shares of Lululemon fell 12.85% after the athletic apparel company gave a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter outlook. In the third quarter, the company beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines. Beyond Meat — Beyond Meat's stock dropped...
Crypto.com CEO Has History of Red Flags Including Bankruptcy and Quick Exits
Before founding Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek was involved in multiple ventures that ended in collapse, including one where suppliers claimed they were unable to access their earnings. Over a decade ago, Marszalek and his business partner were paid millions of dollars by their manufacturing company, months before it entered bankruptcy. In...
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Who Is the ‘Merchant of Death' and Why Was He in Illinois? What to Know
A Russian arms dealer known around the world as the "Merchant of Death" spent years in Illinois before a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia set him free. Bout is widely known abroad for having fueled some of the world’s worst conflicts. In Russia, however, he's seen as a swashbuckling businessman who was unjustly imprisoned after an overly aggressive U.S. sting operation.
Jim Cramer Says Costco Is a Buy, Lululemon Is a Wait-And-See
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors how to approach the stocks of two retailers that reported earnings this week. “Two sets of expectations. One too high, the other too low. That’s the tale of Lululemon and Costco. The former was overestimated; the latter was underestimated,” he said.
Cramer's Lightning Round: AGNC Investment Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Paramount Global: "Too cheap to believe. ... I don't know where it bottoms, but it sure isn't close to the top." Hasbro Inc:...
Getaround Stock Crashes After Carsharing Company Goes Public in SPAC Deal
Carsharing company Getaround saw its share value drop by as much as 65% in its public market debut after merging with a blank-check company. That drop is not only reflective of current market conditions, but also the chilly environment for both SPACs and rideshare-related companies like Lyft and Uber. Getaround,...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Alphabet Is Not Making Enough Money
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Morgan Stanley: "I want you to hold it. I think it's terrific at $89." SLB: "[Russia] pretty much made a deal between our...
Turkey Is Stopping Oil Not Under Russian Sanctions, Raising Global Energy Market Supply Concerns
All but one of the roughly 20 loaded crude tankers recently waiting to cross through Turkey's Bosphorus Strait were carrying Kazakh-origin oil, which is not under a Russian oil price cap policy. Tanker congestion is estimated to be holding up over 20 million barrels of oil equaling $1.2 billion. On...
John Kerry examining likely impact of new UK coalmine
John Kerry, the US climate official, has said he is closely examining the UK government’s approval of a new coalmine, over concerns that it will raise greenhouse gas emissions and send the wrong signal to developing countries. Kerry, Joe Biden’s special envoy for climate, said he was taking a...
Democratic Lawmakers Accuse Big Oil Companies of ‘Greenwashing'
Democratic representatives Carolyn B. Maloney and Ro Khanna sent a letter on Friday to the rest of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform with the latest findings from their investigation into the fossil fuel industry's response to climate change. The committee began its investigation into what it calls a...
In China's Wuhan, a shadow of reserve and resentment even as COVID lockdowns ease
WUHAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - In the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak nearly three years ago and where thousands died, residents cautiously greeted a relaxation of lockdown measures by authorities this week.
