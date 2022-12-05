A Russian arms dealer known around the world as the "Merchant of Death" spent years in Illinois before a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia set him free. Bout is widely known abroad for having fueled some of the world’s worst conflicts. In Russia, however, he's seen as a swashbuckling businessman who was unjustly imprisoned after an overly aggressive U.S. sting operation.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO