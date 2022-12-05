Read full article on original website
Thai financial system stable but could be exposed to global risks -central bank
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s financial system is resilient but stability could be affected by an abrupt change in the global financial market, which warrants close monitoring, the central bank said on Friday. Potential impacts include deterioration in debt serviceability of households and smaller businesses if the global economy...
Britain reforms finance to exploit Brexit and ‘turbocharge’ growth
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain set out 30 measures to overhaul the financial sector on Friday, including a repeal of ‘burdensome’ EU rules the government says will unlock investment and maintain the City of London as one of the most competitive financial hubs in the world. The planned...
“Small joyless flows” as investors sell stocks and cash – Bofa
LONDON (Reuters) – Investors sold stocks and bought gold in the week to Wednesday, withdrawing $5.7 billion from equity funds, BofA Global Research said on Friday, a week of “small, joyless flows”, as markets position for the approaching end of the Fed’s rate hiking cycle. Both...
European house prices may be on the verge of falling, risk watchdog says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European house prices may be on the verge of declining as the economic environment deteriorates and the commercial real estate sector is also at risk, the European Systemic Risk Board, the EU’s financial risk watchdog, said on Thursday. “The real estate cycle in several EU...
Experts say cheap public transport could ease German inflation
BERLIN (Reuters) – German inflation could cool in the coming months as a result of a low-cost public transport ticket agreed to by political leaders, experts said on Friday, with one pointing to the power of government measures to swiftly ease price pressures. ING chief economist Carsten Brzeski said...
Saudi’s ACWA Power signs $1.5 billion agreement with Power China – Al-Arabiya
LONDON (Reuters) – Saudi Arabian private utility ACWA Power said it has signed a $1.5 billion agreement with Power China, Al-Arabiya television station reported on Friday. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Walgreen sells shares of AmerisourceBergen for $1 billion
(Reuters) – Walgreen Boots Alliance said on Thursday it has sold shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s common stock for proceeds of $1 billion, bringing the drugstore chain’s ownership in the drug distributor to 17% from 20%. (Reporting by Siddharth Jindal in Bengaluru)
China's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit in Riyadh
RIYADH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping told Gulf Arab leaders on Friday that China would work to buy oil and gas in yuan, a move that would support Beijing's goal to establish its currency internationally and weaken the U.S. dollar's grip on world trade.
India’s Paytm considers share buyback
(Reuters) -India’s Paytm said on Thursday it was considering to repurchase its own shares, without specifying details, at a time when the digital payments giant’s shares are trading 75% lower than its stock market debut last year. Paytm’s parent company, One97 Communications, said its board is set to...
Fitch affirms United Kingdom rating at ‘AA-‘
(Reuters) – Rating agency Fitch maintained United Kingdom’s sovereign debt rating at “AA-” on Friday, citing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s macroeconomic policy framework, deep capital markets and the sterling’s international reserve currency status. The agency affirmed its outlook for the country at “negative”, due...
Berkeley holds back investments amid tough housing climate
(Reuters) – Berkeley Group said it would hold off land purchases in the near term to conserve cash as the high-end homebuilder grapples with a fall in bookings and rising cancellations as Britain’s housing sector comes under pressure. British homebuilders are facing falling house prices and weak demand...
Britain’s Morrisons in 220 million stg logistics sale and leaseback deal
LONDON (Reuters) – Morrisons has completed a 220 million pounds ($269 million) sale and leaseback deal for seven logistics properties with asset manager ICG, the British supermarket group said on Friday. It said it will lease the properties back for up to 25 years, adding that the transaction will...
U.S. household wealth falls for third consecutive quarter, Fed says
(Reuters) – U.S. household wealth fell by $400 billion in the third quarter as a drop in U.S. stock prices outpaced gains in real estate values, a Federal Reserve report showed on Friday. Household net worth declined to $143.3 trillion at the end of September from $143.7 trillion at...
Toshiba’s preferred bidder moving closer to securing financing for buyout -sources
TOKYO/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Japan Industrial Partners, the preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba Corp, has moved closer to securing financing from banks, three people with knowledge of the matter said. Concrete restructuring steps proposed by JIP have made a group of lenders, including Toshiba’s main banks Sumitomo Mitsui...
Canada proposes overhauling foreign investment rules to tackle security risks
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada on Wednesday proposed beefing up its foreign investment rules to give the government greater power to scrutinize and potentially block overseas deals that bring national security risks. The proposed amendments would be the biggest overhaul to the Investment Canada Act (ICA) since 2009 and come...
Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto’s $3.3 billion buyout bid
(Reuters) – Shareholders of Canada’s Turquoise Hill on Friday voted in favour of Rio Tinto’s $3.3 billion bid to take it private and gain direct control over a giant Mongolian copper mine. (Reporting by Clara Denina and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)
Launch of floating LNG terminal in Lubmin, Germany, delayed – Spiegel
BERLIN (Reuters) – The launch of a floating terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Lubmin, Germany, which was due at the beginning of December, has been delayed by several weeks, Der Spiegel news magazine reported on Thursday. The delay is due to pending approval procedures, Spiegel said. It...
Greek industrial output drops 2.5% y/y in October
ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek industrial output dropped 2.5% in October compared to the same month a year earlier after a downwardly revised 1.2% decline in September, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday. A breakdown of index components showed manufacturing production rose 2.4% from the same month in...
Yellen says U.S. listening to Europe’s concerns over new climate law
FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said the Biden administration was listening to concerns raised by European allies over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, a $430 billion green energy subsidy package. Many European Union countries fear their companies will be unfairly disadvantaged by...
U.S. says Russian oil price cap does not require checks on every tanker by Turkey
FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday that the price cap on Russian oil imposed by Western powers does not necessitate checks of every tanker passing through Turkish waters and that Ankara has made clear it is working quickly to resolve the issue. A Treasury...
