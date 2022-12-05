Read full article on original website
Britain reforms finance to exploit Brexit and ‘turbocharge’ growth
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain set out 30 measures to overhaul the financial sector on Friday, including a repeal of ‘burdensome’ EU rules the government says will unlock investment and maintain the City of London as one of the most competitive financial hubs in the world. The planned...
Greek industrial output drops 2.5% y/y in October
ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek industrial output dropped 2.5% in October compared to the same month a year earlier after a downwardly revised 1.2% decline in September, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday. A breakdown of index components showed manufacturing production rose 2.4% from the same month in...
European house prices may be on the verge of falling, risk watchdog says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European house prices may be on the verge of declining as the economic environment deteriorates and the commercial real estate sector is also at risk, the European Systemic Risk Board, the EU’s financial risk watchdog, said on Thursday. “The real estate cycle in several EU...
Saudi’s ACWA Power signs $1.5 billion agreement with Power China – Al-Arabiya
LONDON (Reuters) – Saudi Arabian private utility ACWA Power said it has signed a $1.5 billion agreement with Power China, Al-Arabiya television station reported on Friday. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Toby Chopra)
China’s Li Auto sees higher deliveries in Q4; third-quarter loss widens
(Reuters) – China’s Li Auto Inc on Friday forecast higher delivery of vehicles and a rise in revenue in the fourth quarter, banking on a production ramp-up and better cost management. The electric vehicle maker saw net loss widen to 1.65 billion yuan ($237.55 million) compared with a...
G7 oil price cap not to blame for Turkey tanker queues, EU says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Group of Seven countries’ price cap on Russian oil is not responsible for a queue of tankers waiting in the Black Sea to pass through Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Mediterranean, the European Commission said. The number of vessels queuing...
U.S. household wealth falls for third consecutive quarter, Fed says
(Reuters) – U.S. household wealth fell by $400 billion in the third quarter as a drop in U.S. stock prices outpaced gains in real estate values, a Federal Reserve report showed on Friday. Household net worth declined to $143.3 trillion at the end of September from $143.7 trillion at...
Yellen says no reason to believe Russia involved in decision to block ships from Mediterranean
FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters on Thursday that the Biden administration had no reason to believe the Russian government was involved in a decision by Turkey to block ships from transiting to the Mediterranean Sea. Yellen also said the administration saw no...
Experts say cheap public transport could ease German inflation
BERLIN (Reuters) – German inflation could cool in the coming months as a result of a low-cost public transport ticket agreed to by political leaders, experts said on Friday, with one pointing to the power of government measures to swiftly ease price pressures. ING chief economist Carsten Brzeski said...
Yellen says U.S. listening to Europe’s concerns over new climate law
FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said the Biden administration was listening to concerns raised by European allies over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, a $430 billion green energy subsidy package. Many European Union countries fear their companies will be unfairly disadvantaged by...
U.S. says Russian oil price cap does not require checks on every tanker by Turkey
FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday that the price cap on Russian oil imposed by Western powers does not necessitate checks of every tanker passing through Turkish waters and that Ankara has made clear it is working quickly to resolve the issue. A Treasury...
Britain’s Morrisons in 220 million stg logistics sale and leaseback deal
LONDON (Reuters) – Morrisons has completed a 220 million pounds ($269 million) sale and leaseback deal for seven logistics properties with asset manager ICG, the British supermarket group said on Friday. It said it will lease the properties back for up to 25 years, adding that the transaction will...
Exclusive-Canada’s critical-mineral strategy aims to accelerate permitting
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will unveil a new strategy on Friday to ramp up production and processing of critical minerals vital to power electric vehicle (EV) batteries, according to a copy of the strategy paper seen by Reuters. The government will review the permitting process with a view to...
Russia says 30 more embassy staff will leave U.S. due to visa restrictions
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, on Friday said 30 more embassy staff would have to leave the country on Jan. 1 due to visa restrictions, RIA news agency said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by David Ljunggren)
Portuguese airline TAP running reduced service as two-day strike kicks off
LISBON (Reuters) – Portuguese flag carrier TAP is running a reduced service as its cabin crew stage a two-day strike to demand higher salaries and better working conditions. The strike, called by the national SNPVAC union representing cabin crew staff for Dec. 8-9, had already forced TAP to cancel 360 flights. The airline said it was only operating the “minimum services” decreed by a court.
Factbox-Why are oil tankers stuck in Turkish waters?
LONDON (Reuters) – Turkey’s maritime authority said on Thursday it would continue to block the passage of oil tankers that don’t carry appropriate insurance letters, adding that insurance checks on ships in its waters were a “routine procedure”. The logjam is creating growing unease in...
U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations with Washington in short term
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday. Frustrations over China’s strict COVID-19 prevention measures boiled over into...
Canada proposes overhauling foreign investment rules to tackle security risks
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada on Wednesday proposed beefing up its foreign investment rules to give the government greater power to scrutinize and potentially block overseas deals that bring national security risks. The proposed amendments would be the biggest overhaul to the Investment Canada Act (ICA) since 2009 and come...
Chinese president invites Saudi king to visit China – Saudi state TV
DUBAI (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to visit China, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Beaming Croatian PM celebrates World Cup stunner at EUMED summit
ALICANTE, Spain (Reuters) – Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic could not hide his joy on Friday evening at a summit of EU Mediterranean countries after his country beat hot favourites Brazil on penalties to advance to the World Cup semi-finals. “This was certainly the most exciting meeting of the...
