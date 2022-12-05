ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Suspect charged in deadly Jefferson City bar shooting due in court for bond hearing

By Joushua Blount
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30e5mZ_0jXjIfAZ00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Kansas City man charged in a deadly Jefferson City bar shooting is due in court Monday afternoon.

The Cole County Prosecutor's Office charges Damien Davis with two counts of first-degree murder and other crimes in the deaths of 26-year-old Skylar Smock and 43-year-old Corey Thames after a bar fight. Davis could appear at the bond review hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

According to court documents, Smock and Thames were shot inside J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. Investigators said Smock, who worked at the bar, tried to break up a fight and remove Thames from the business when Davis fired a gun.

The court documents show Davis admitted to police officers he shot Thames but said he unintentionally shot Smock.

On Monday, Nov. 28, Davis made his first appearance in court by video. According to public court records, Davis entered a plea of not guilty.

The Missouri State Public Defender System originally denied a request from Davis for a lawyer. On Friday, a judge allowed Davis access to a public defender after he reported he no longer could access his money, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing for Davis is set for Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m.

The post Suspect charged in deadly Jefferson City bar shooting due in court for bond hearing appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 3

Mr. Concerned with common sense
4d ago

Pride and Ego will get you somewhere, you don’t want to be…. 🙏🏾 to ALL involved, but bro you should have just walked away and fought another day, gun play is a last result, and guns are real ego boosters for some, but you made the decision and choice to bring it out or just mere possession of it, and you knew you absolutely couldn’t be around a bullet, yet alone a loaded gun, so get the best deal you can and ride it out. 🫡🤷🏾‍♂️🙏🏾👊🏾 but no one deserves to be killed over whatever and probably something petty, and now lives are gone and the shooter will never be the same again and I’m sure he has a heart and regrets it but it’s choice s made and just sad all around the board

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Murder suspect accused of throwing woman off bridge in October had arraignment hearing Friday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man accused of throwing a woman off a bridge and killing her had an arraignment hearing on Monday. Jessie Williams, 32, is accused of pushing Kaylen Schmit off the Highway 63 bridge near Clark Lane and killing her on Oct. 4. Schmit, 24, fell 38 feet into a wooded area and died hours later at a The post Murder suspect accused of throwing woman off bridge in October had arraignment hearing Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The man accused in a 1984 rape and attempted murder in Columbia could challenge his arrest, according to a North Carolina district attorney. In October, the Columbia Police Department announced DNA findings connected 59-year-old James Wilson to the crime. Wilson is held in the Iredell County Jail on a $1 million bond The post Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Man charged is Cole County shooting is out on bond

The Cole County man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend bonds out of jail. 23 – year old Joshua Wilbers face manslaughter charges in the death of 20 – year old Hallie Phillips at a trailer home near Taos last month. Wilbers told investigators he accidentally shot Phillips with a .22 rifle.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cole County man accused of killing his girlfriend posts $25,000 bond

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man accused of killing his girlfriend on Nov. 27 has posted bond. Joshua Wilbers, 23, is accused of shooting and killing Hallie Phillips, 20. He is charged with first-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action. A $25,000 bond was set after Wilbers' attorney argued he is not a risk The post Cole County man accused of killing his girlfriend posts $25,000 bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Jury convicts Missouri man of armed robbery of Family Dollar store

A Missouri man has been convicted by a trial jury of the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager. Delshawn Lemons, 27, was found guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 7, of one count of robbery and one count of possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police ID victim in KC convenience store killing

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Kansas City. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday police were dispatched to a shooting at Truman Road and Paseo in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they found a 27-year-old Joshua R. Williams outside of the convenience...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FBI searches for two men who escaped from Cass County Jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The FBI office in Kansas City has released wanted posters with full descriptions of the two inmates who escaped from the Cass County Jail on Monday. Trevor Sparks and Sergio Perez Martinez escaped from the jail near Kansas City on Monday night. Police didn't realize they were missing until early Tuesday The post FBI searches for two men who escaped from Cass County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in suburban St. Louis Tuesday after he charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him, St. Louis County officials said. He has been identified as Mark Davenport, 48, of Rolla. Maryland Heights detectives had been searching for...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Woman Charged With Burglary, Domestic Assault

Early Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 25000 block of Van Natta Road (west of Sedalia) in reference to a burglary in progress. Pettis County Joint Communications advised the reporting party stated he was sprayed in the face with pepper spray. Also inside the residence was an...
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a vehicle crash with injuries Thursday morning on West Edgewood Drive at South Country Club Drive. The scene investigation revealed Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, Missouri, was driving eastbound in her 2005 Nissan Sentra and turned left into the path of Douglas Platter, who The post Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Investigators search for missing Ashland girl

A fifteen-year-old girl has been reported missing for several days, prompting a local search and investigation into her disappearance. Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4, according to a Facebook post from Missouri Missing. She's described as being 5'4", 130 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples.
ASHLAND, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Liberty

LIBERTY — Around 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Liberty as she arrived at work in the 100 block of Blue Jay Drive. “A dark SUV with three occupants pulled up to her. A male then produced a handgun and took her vehicle from her. Luckily the woman was not injured,” states a Liberty police social media about the incident.
LIBERTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man accused of killing two people pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man who was accused of killing two people in 2020 has pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Iseah Jackson, 19, will appear in court for his sentencing hearing at 4 p.m. Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. He is currently being held at the Boone County Jail. Jackson The post Columbia man accused of killing two people pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy