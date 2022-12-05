JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Kansas City man charged in a deadly Jefferson City bar shooting is due in court Monday afternoon.

The Cole County Prosecutor's Office charges Damien Davis with two counts of first-degree murder and other crimes in the deaths of 26-year-old Skylar Smock and 43-year-old Corey Thames after a bar fight. Davis could appear at the bond review hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

According to court documents, Smock and Thames were shot inside J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. Investigators said Smock, who worked at the bar, tried to break up a fight and remove Thames from the business when Davis fired a gun.

The court documents show Davis admitted to police officers he shot Thames but said he unintentionally shot Smock.

On Monday, Nov. 28, Davis made his first appearance in court by video. According to public court records, Davis entered a plea of not guilty.

The Missouri State Public Defender System originally denied a request from Davis for a lawyer. On Friday, a judge allowed Davis access to a public defender after he reported he no longer could access his money, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing for Davis is set for Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m.

The post Suspect charged in deadly Jefferson City bar shooting due in court for bond hearing appeared first on ABC17NEWS .