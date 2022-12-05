Read full article on original website
England vs France prediction: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?
England and France will bid to reach the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup here, with Morocco or Portugal up next for the winners of this quarter-final.France enter this tie as favourites, having won the trophy four years ago and bucked the trend of defending champions exiting in the group stage. Les Bleus are armed with Kylian Mbappe, too, arguably the most dangerous forward in football right now. The 23-year-old has scored five times in Qatar already, and Kyle Walker will likely be tasked with stopping Mbappe. But France hold other threats, including the versatile Antoine Griezmann and...
Soccer-Neymar draws level with Pele as Brazil’s top goalscorer
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Neymar scored in extra time as Brazil were winning 1-0 against Croatia in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday to reach 77 goals and draw level with Pele as the team’s top scorer, a record held by the Brazilian great for 51 years.
Soccer-Argentina lead Netherlands 1-0 at halftime in World Cup quarter-final
LUSAIL, Qatar (Reuters) – Lionel Messi set up Nahuel Molina for the opening goal in the 35th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands at halftime in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday. With the Argentinian fans far outnumbering their Dutch counterparts, the stadium was bouncing...
American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world.
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
U.S. sportswriter Wahl dies suddenly while covering World Cup - agent
Portuguese airline TAP running reduced service as two-day strike kicks off
LISBON (Reuters) – Portuguese flag carrier TAP is running a reduced service as its cabin crew stage a two-day strike to demand higher salaries and better working conditions. The strike, called by the national SNPVAC union representing cabin crew staff for Dec. 8-9, had already forced TAP to cancel 360 flights. The airline said it was only operating the “minimum services” decreed by a court.
Indigenous people seek stronger land rights at COP15 nature talks
MONTREAL (Reuters) – Negotiations on a deal to protect 30% of the Earth by 2030 are woefully behind in addressing the concerns of native people, whose land holds the majority of the world’s remaining biodiversity, indigenous advocates told Reuters at the U.N. nature summit in Montreal. Indigenous participation...
Japan’s climate policy ‘failed to build on the legacy of Kyoto’
Apart from the distant buzz of a gardener’s strimmer, all is quiet at the Kyoto International Conference Center, its grey concrete walls matched by the sky on an afternoon in early December. Autumn leaves still cling to branches in the nearby forest, where groups of hikers plot their course in light trousers and T-shirts, as if to remind passersby of why Japan’s ancient capital became synonymous with the climate crisis.
US sports reporter dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
A leading American sports reporter, who last month had a run-in with Qatar's World Cup organisers over a rainbow LGBTQ shirt, died while covering a tense quarter-final match Friday, his family said. - World Cup 'stress' - Organisers did not mention an incident just before the November 21 match between the United States and Wales when Wahl was stopped as he entered the stadium for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of LGBTQ rights.
