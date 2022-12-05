England and France will bid to reach the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup here, with Morocco or Portugal up next for the winners of this quarter-final.France enter this tie as favourites, having won the trophy four years ago and bucked the trend of defending champions exiting in the group stage. Les Bleus are armed with Kylian Mbappe, too, arguably the most dangerous forward in football right now. The 23-year-old has scored five times in Qatar already, and Kyle Walker will likely be tasked with stopping Mbappe. But France hold other threats, including the versatile Antoine Griezmann and...

