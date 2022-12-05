ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBTimes

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Wild campers to protest against landowner’s bid to ban Dartmoor camping

Wild campers are planning to hold protests against a landowner’s attempts to outlaw sleeping under the stars on Dartmoor. Rallies attended by those who camp, and those who support the right to, will take place on Dartmoor on Saturday and outside the high court in London on Monday to express fierce public opposition to an attempt to legally overturn the right to camp in Dartmoor national park.
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
71K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy