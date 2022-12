DALLAS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out before the Milwaukee Bucks hung on and beat Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. That sixth foul set the stage for how the Bucks made it four consecutive victories. Tim Hardaway Jr. missed all three free throws after getting fouled by the Greek Freak and Dorian Finney-Smith missed two more with Dallas in front in the final seconds, setting up Brook Lopez’s go-ahead layup in Milwaukee’s 106-105 victory on Friday night. The Mavericks were a woeful 10 of 24 from the line — a franchise-worst 41.7% — and 7 of 15 in the fourth quarter. Their previous worst ever with at least 20 attempts, according to sportradar, was 47.6% (10 for 21) against the Nets in 1998.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO