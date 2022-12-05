Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Long Cornerback Includes Michigan In Top 8
Michigan's cornerbacks, especially freshman Will Johnson, have been very good this year and it appears to be getting the attention of recruits.
Indiana Pacers chemistry shines in victory over Washington Wizards as team returns home
The Pacers are 14-12 and have beaten the Wizards twice.
Mavs Choke at Free-Throw Line, Fall to Bucks in 4th-Quarter Collapse
The Dallas Mavericks' three-game win streak was snapped against the Milwaukee Bucks due to horrendous free-throw shooting down the stretch.
76ers blow late lead, but 'glad' for chance to take down Lakers in OT
All-Star center Joel Embiid and the 76ers collectively breathed a huge sigh of relief in the press conference room after escaping with an overtime victory after blowing a late lead to beat the Lakers 133-122.
NHL-worst Ducks continue to struggle, losing in blowout to Sharks
Trevor Zegras scores, but that's all the Ducks can muster as they fall for the seventh time in eight games in a 6-1 blowout loss to the San Jose Sharks.
Comments / 0