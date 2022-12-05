ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Woman arrested on DUI charge after Clearwater crash that killed motorcyclist

By Michaela Mulligan
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Hannah Ray, 28, was arrested Sunday on a DUI manslaughter charge after a crash in Clearwater that killed a motorcyclist, police said. [ The Pinellas County Jail ]

CLEARWATER — A woman was arrested on a DUI manslaughter charge Sunday after she collided with a motorcyclist and showed signs of impairment, police said.

Hannah Ray, 28, of Clearwater was driving west in a Toyota Prius early Sunday morning when she turned in front of an eastbound motorcyclist at the intersection of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and U.S. 19, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Jeffrey Conner’s 2002 Honda motorcycle collided with Ray’s Prius. Conner, 32, was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he died.

Ray showed signs of impairment and was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. She was released later Sunday after posting $10,000 bail, records show.

