Pillen begins national search for new Nebraska prisons director
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen said Friday he has launched a national search for a new director to lead the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Diane Sabatka-Rine will continue to serve as interim director until a permanent successor to Scott Frakes is appointed. Frakes announced in September that he would resign from the position effective Oct. 7.
Letter to the Editor: Help ensure accuracy of broadband map
We serve as elected public service commissioners representing Nebraska. Our job is to regulate industries that are natural monopolies such as taxis, natural gas, telecommunications companies, grain warehouses as well as manufactured homes and the next generation 911 service. Our work in holding telecoms accountable and pushing broadband further out...
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: one, four; White Balls: fourteen, twenty-five) (two, four, fourteen, twenty-nine, forty; Lucky Ball: eight) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000. MyDaY. Month:...
Water users file lawsuit and protest against proposed merger of power districts
LINCOLN — A group of central Nebraska irrigators, upset over the proposed merger of two public power and irrigation districts, have now taken legal steps to block it. A lawsuit filed Friday by a group called “Citizens Opposed to the Merger” maintains that public meeting laws were violated when the governing boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power voted in October to move ahead with the merger.
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Month: 8, Day: 15, Year: 40. (Month: eight; Day: fifteen; Year: forty) Copyright 2022 The...
Recounts confirm GOP victories in 2 Minnesota House races
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Publicly funded recounts completed Wednesday in two Minnesota House races confirmed that Republicans flipped two heavily contested seats in northeastern Minnesota by razor-thin margins. Rep.-elect Roger Skraba, of Ely, leads Democratic Rep. Rob Ecklund, of International Falls, in District 3A by 15 votes, matching...
Full details on the wintry mix across Nebraska Thursday and Thursday night
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast video. Chief...
