ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Unexplained blasts reported at two Russian military bases

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UoFEM_0jXjGuWK00
World News

Explosions rocked two air bases in Russia on Monday, Russian media reported.

One of the blasts reportedly happened at a base which houses nuclear-capable strategic bombers that have been involved in launching strikes against Ukraine.

Neither Ukrainian nor Russian authorities immediately commented on the possible cause of the explosions.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said three servicemen were killed and six others injured when a fuel truck exploded at an air base in Ryazan in western Russia early on Monday.

A plane was also damaged in the blast at the base, which houses long-range flight tankers that serve to refuel bombers in the air.

Separately, authorities in the Saratov region along the Volga River said they are checking reports of an explosion in the area of the Engels air base, which houses Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers that have been involved in launching strikes on Ukraine. Those bombers are capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Saratov regional governor Roman Busargin said there was no damage to civilian facilities and added that the authorities are checking whether there have been any incidents at military facilities.

Regional media reported sounds of a powerful explosion near the Engels base, and some residents were quoted as saying they saw a flash of light coming from the area.

Asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed about the Engels base explosion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said simply that the president is being regularly informed about ongoing developments.

In Ukraine on Monday, the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky said three rocket strikes hit his hometown of Kryvyi Rih in south-central Ukraine, killing a factory worker and injuring three other people.

In the north-eastern region of Kharkiv, one person was killed in strikes by S-300 missiles on civilian infrastructure in the town of Kupyansk, it said.

The war that began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 has displaced millions from their homes, killed and injured an untold number of civilians, and shaken the world economy – notably through the fallout on the prices and availability of foodstuffs, fertiliser and fuel that are key exports from Ukraine and Russia.

Western countries on Monday began imposing a 60-dollars-per-barrel price cap and a ban on some types of Russian oil, part of new measures aimed at stepping up pressure against Moscow over the war.

The move has prompted a rejection from the Kremlin and also criticism from Mr Zelensky – whose government wants the cap to be half as high.

We will only sell oil and oil products to the countries that will work with us on market terms, even if we have to reduce output to some extent

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who is in charge of energy issues, warned in televised comments on Sunday that Russia will not sell its oil to countries that try to apply the price cap.

“We will only sell oil and oil products to the countries that will work with us on market terms, even if we have to reduce output to some extent,” he said in televised remarks hours before the price cap came into effect.

The 27-country European bloc also imposed an embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea.

Russia, the world’s second biggest oil producer, relies on the sale of oil and gas to underpin its economy, which has already come under sweeping international sanctions over Mr Putin’s war in Ukraine.

In recent weeks, Russia has been pounding Ukrainian infrastructure – including power plants – with military strikes and keeping an offensive going in the east, notably in and around the town of Bakhmut.

Russian forces have also been digging in near the southern city of Kherson, which was recaptured by Ukrainian forces last month after an eight-month occupation.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Actor Brian Cox says Harry and Meghan’s experiences ‘clearly traumatic’

Brian Cox said he thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex experienced “trauma” while being in the spotlight as members of the royal family. The 76-year-old Scottish actor, best known for Succession, was speaking at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation on Tuesday night where Prince Harry and Meghan received the Ripple of Hope Award.
newschain

‘I too deeply grieve for Harry and his family’ – Anne Sacoolas

Anne Sacoolas has expressed her sorrow over the “tragic mistake” that caused the death of a teenage motorcyclist, saying: “I too deeply grieve for Harry and his family.”. The mother of three wiped away tears when she appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from the...
newschain

US trades basketballer Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer in prisoner swap

Jailed basketball star Brittney Griner has been released by Russia – with the US handing over notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange, officials have said. The high-level prisoner swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieves a top goal for US President Joe Biden but carries a heavy price and leaves behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
MICHIGAN STATE
newschain

Putin says more US prisoner exchanges are possible after Griner release

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said more US-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible. Mr Putin spoke a day after Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was swapped for basketball star and two-time Olympian Brittney Griner. Asked whether other prisoners could be swapped, Mr Putin replied that “everything is possible”, noting that “compromises...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Ukrainian youth choir defies war with messages of freedom

From a dank Kyiv bomb shelter to the bright stage lights of Europe's theaters, a Ukrainian youth choir's hymns in praise of freedom offer a kind of healing balm to its war-scarred members. The Shchedryk ensemble, described as Kyiv’s oldest professional children’s choir, were in the Danish capital this week for a performance as part of an international tour that also took them to New York’s famed Carnegie Hall.It was supposed to be part of a busy year to celebrate the choir's 50th anniversary. But Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine changed all that, with members scattering inside their...
The Independent

Afghan academic rebuilds life in Italy, dreams of returning

Batool Haidari used to be a prominent professor of sexology at a Kabul university before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. She taught mixed classes of male and female students, and helped patients struggling with gender identity issues.Her husband owned a carpet factory, and together they did their best to provide a good education for their 18-year-old son and two daughters aged 13 and eight.That comfortable life came to an abrupt halt on Aug. 15, 2021, when the former insurgents who adhere to a strict interpretation of Islam swept back into power following a costly two-decade U.S.-led campaign to remake...
newschain

Archie speaks with American accent in Harry and Meghan Netflix series

Archie speaks with an American accent in private footage shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of their new Netflix programme. The first three episodes of the bombshell docuseries offer insight into their family life in Montecito, California and glimpses of Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Meghan says she learnt details about her father through the media

The Duchess of Sussex has said she discovered her father Thomas Markle was not going to attend her wedding “through a tabloid”. Mr Markle made global headlines after he was caught staging paparazzi photographs in the days ahead of the Sussex’s wedding on May 19 2018. In...
newschain

US to examine environmental impact of planned Cumbrian coal mine

US climate envoy John Kerry has suggested he will keep a close eye on UK plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria. The underground mine near Whitehaven is expected to extract nearly 2.8 million tonnes of coal per year for use in steel making, rather than power generation, and backers say it will create around 500 jobs for the area.
newschain

Irish woman joining Japanese billionaire on first civilian flight to moon

A London photographer has beaten more than a million rivals to clinch a place on the first civilian trip to the moon. Rhiannon Adam, 37, who was born in Cork and is based in Hackney, is among eight artists and creatives picked by Japanese billionaire entrepreneur and art collector Yusaku Maezawa to be part of the journey.
newschain

Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

Lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said. Mauna Loa was still erupting on Thursday morning, but the lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the crucial road has been cut off, said David Phillips, deputy scientist-in-charge at US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
HAWAII STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

Philippine protesters decry alleged injustices under Marcos

Hundreds of people have marched in the Philippine capital protesting what they say is a rising number of extrajudicial killings and other injustices under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The protesters, led by the rights groups alliance Karapatan, gathered at a public square on Saturday before marching toward the presidential palace in Manila to demand justice for victims
newschain

Gareth Southgate casts doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play against France

Gareth Southgate has cast doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play a part in England’s World Cup quarter-final with France having only returned to Qatar on Friday. The 28-year-old did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.
newschain

Hundreds of thousands of people impacted by passport delays this year – watchdog

Hundreds of thousands of people were affected by delays in processing passport applications and many had travel plans disrupted as a result, Whitehall’s spending watchdog has found. HM Passport Office (HMPO) processed a “record number” of applications amid “unprecedented demand” as coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions were lifted but struggled...
newschain

Power of attorney reforms ‘ever more important’ with ageing population

Lasting power of attorney documents are going to become “ever more important” to ensuring that people can continue to live the lives they want, a Conservative MP has warned. Stephen Metcalfe urged MPs to back his plans to streamline the process for registering lasting powers of attorney, telling...
newschain

Charlton fan becomes first supporter in UK to face grounds ban over drug offence

A Charlton Athletic fan has become the first person in the UK to be banned from attending matches for drug offences, a police force has said. Staffordshire Police said Tony John Bordley was given a three-year football banning order at Cannock Magistrates’ Court last month after he was caught taking cocaine at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium.
newschain

No ‘VIP lane’ existed for PPE, says Conservative former minister

A Tory ex-Treasury minister has denied the existence of a so-called VIP lane over personal protective equipment (PPE) as the Government scrambled to find sufficient kit in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. The idea of there existing a VIP lane is “misconstrued”, Lord Agnew told BBC Newsnight....
newschain

Six police officers lose jobs for being part of Wayne Couzens WhatsApp group

Six police constables have lost their jobs following a disciplinary hearing for being part of a WhatsApp group with Wayne Couzens which shared “grossly offensive” messages. The messages were discovered after then-serving Met officer Couzens kidnapped, raped and strangled to death 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard in March...

Comments / 0

Community Policy