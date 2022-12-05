ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Some sunshine to start the week, but don’t get used to it…

By Alexander Wasilenko
 4 days ago

High pressure will dominate our Monday forecast, but don’t get used to the sunshine and dry weather to kick off the week. We have several disturbances on the way for the rest of the week with windy, wet weather likely.

Temperatures are in the 30s this morning, but with a breezy south wind it’s feeling more like the teens and 20s. Wind chill will be a factor nearly all day long and that’s what you should be dressing for. At least our brisk and crisp start to the day is coming with breaks of sunshine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O6w7Q_0jXjGNph00

Our afternoon will offer up partly sunny skies, breezy south winds up to 30 mph, and highs in the middle to upper 40s. However, our wind chill values will land in the 30s from time to time so be sure to stay bundled up. Overnight, increasing clouds will lead to lows in the 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJCUS_0jXjGNph00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWpw5_0jXjGNph00

Tuesday, a cold front arrives with mostly cloudy skies and continued breezy south winds. Eventually, a few rain showers become likely as well. Rain will enter into the North Country by the morning and the rest of Vermont and New Hampshire by the afternoon. Make it a point to have your rain jacket ready for Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04FVe6_0jXjGNph00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WIRaV_0jXjGNph00
